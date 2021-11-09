Jadon Sancho “confused” by drama over Man United number 7 shirt this summer

Jadon Sancho confused by number 7 drama.

Jadon Sancho is said to have been “confused” by the saga involving the Manchester United number 7 shirt this summer.

After a few years of courting the England star, Man United finally got their man this summer when Sancho was signed from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around €85 million.

Ronaldo arrival limits Sancho opportunities.

However, the transfer was soon overshadowed by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford and it has since become apparent that the Red Devils had not been planning for the club legend’s homecoming when they completed the signing of Sancho.

To accommodate the seemingly undroppable Ronaldo, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had to shuffle his pack, moving the in-form Mason Greenwood out to the right wing, leaving Sancho to spend more time on the bench than he would have hoped.

Man United number 7 saga.

That’s not to say that the 21-year-old has set the world alight when he has played, having yet to register a goal or an assist in 13 appearances in a red shirt.

On the pitch isn’t the only place where Ronaldo has stolen Sancho’s thunder, with the youngster having held out hopes to wear Man United’s iconic number 7 shirt upon his arrival.

The Athletic reports that Sancho was promised the number in the summer of 2020, before transfer negotiations eventually broke down, and again in the summer of 2021.

However, with Edinson Cavani having worn the shirt with aplomb last season, the Uruguayan is reported to have been “put out” at the idea of having to had the jersey over to Sancho.

The situation was made more complicated when Ronaldo came along, with United keen to give the Portuguese megastar the shirt he wore during his trophy-laden first spell at the club between 2003 and 2008.

Cavani was eventually convinced to take the number 21 shirt, with Sancho donning 25, something which left him “slightly confused by the chain of events, having been courted for so long.”

Jadon Sancho “aware” improvement is needed.

While Sancho has yet to spark at Old Trafford, there are some encouraging signs. The winger is said to be aware that he needs to adjust his game and is applying himself in training in order to do so.

Man United coaches are also working with him on a new right wing-back position, with doubts in place over Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s attacking ability.

The club believe that there is plenty more to come form Sancho and now that he has been left out of the England squad for the upcoming internationals, he should have more time on his hands over the coming weeks to sort out his club form.

