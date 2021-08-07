Manchester United put on a show against Everton.

Bruno Fernandes showed the Old Trafford crowd exactly what they’ve been missing by hitting an unstoppable free kick against Everton today.

The pre-season friendly was watched by 55,000 people and it’s fair to say they got their money’s worth as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side put on a display to beat the Toffees 4-0.

Bruno Fernandes free kick.

The home side were 2-0 up within 15 minutes after a Jordan Pickford error let in Mason Greenwood before Harry Maguire headed home a Luke Shaw corner.

The best moment of the first half came when Fernandes stepped up in the 29th minute to fire an unstoppable free kick into the top of Pickford’s net.

Sancho was impressed with Fernandes free kick.

The goal had Twitter alight and one of those who was impressed was new Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho, who simply posted the word “Bruno” along with the ‘heart-eyes’ emoji.

Judging by this reaction it’s fair to say that Sancho is looking forward to lining up beside United’s Portuguese talisman.

Bruno 😍 — Jadon Sancho (@Sanchooo10) August 7, 2021

Raphael Varane keeping an eye on things.

Sancho wasn’t the only one keeping an eye on things as fellow new signing Raphael Varane posted a picture of himself watching the United game while attending to parental duties.

While Varane has yet to be formally introduced as a United player, the club confirmed last month that a deal had been agreed with Real Madrid to take the French World Cup winner to Old Trafford.

Both new arrivals are expecting to link up with the Man United squad soon and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that they could be named on the bench for the Premier League opener against Leeds United next Saturday.

After that impressive first half showing today, Solskjaer began to make some changes, bringing on Juan Mata and Paul Pogba at half time but it was another substitute, Diogo Dalot, who added a fourth goal in injury time to compound Everton’s misery.

Before the game, United confirmed that Jesse Lingard had tested positive for Covid-19 but Solskjaer was able to provide the likes of Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw with starts, and he would have been pleased to see the England defensive duo link up for Maguire’s goal.

Now that the pre-season campaign is over, attention for the Red Devils turns to the serious business of the Premier League, with the clash against Leeds kicking off at 12.30pm next Saturday.

