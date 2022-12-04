Jackson Irvine gives emotional interview after Australia’s World Cup exit

Jackson Irvine gives emotional interview.

Australia midfielder Jackson Irvine struggled to find the right words after his country’s heroic exit from the World Cup on Saturday night.

The Socceroos have been one of the surprise packages in Qatar, earning six points in their group, courtesy of wins over Tunisia and Denmark.

They were then paired with a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina in the round-of-16, and despite losing 2-1, Australia could well have taken the game to extra time after rallying late on.

Their journey that Graham Arnold’s men have been on has made them heroes back home, with large crowds gathering in the early hours in major cities to watch their games.

Jackson Irvine interview.

“We gave it everything,” said Irvine after the defeat to Argentina, with his voice more than a little shaky. “Just like we have every minute of this competition. I’m so proud of all the players and all the staff but it wasn’t enough on the day.”

Irvine, who currently plays in Germany with St. Pauli, has emerged as one of the leaders of the Australia side and while disappointed, he recognised the effort put in by everyone involved.

“When Argentina are celebrating like this after a victory against Australia, it shows the kind of opposition we gave them today. It’s difficult to comprehend everything at the moment, it’s all quite raw. I hope we made everyone proud.”

Socceroos make nation proud.

That they did, judging by the words of support on every Socceroos social media post since their defeat.

Arnold was a man under pressure heading into the World Cup, but like his players, he will be hailed for the job he did in Qatar, particularly after a disappointing opening defeat to France.

