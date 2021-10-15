Jack Wilshere recalls moment Seamus Coleman “snapped” in half-time tunnel bust-up

Jack Wilshere recalls Seamus Coleman bust-up.

Jack Wilshere has been reflecting on an altercation he had with Seamus Coleman in a pre-season game in China.

The ex-Arsenal player has been on the lookout for a new club recently but in the meantime, he has been keeping busy with media appearances.

One such guest slot took place on talkSPORT on Thursday, when Wilshere was asked about the worst bust-up of his career.

Jack Wilshere: Coleman followed me down the tunnel.

“I’ve had a few,” he answered with a smile before going on to pick out a row with the Ireland captain as the worst he has been involved in.

“The most serious one was probably Seamus Coleman,” Wilshere said. “It was pre-season, I think it was in China and I’m just winding him up the whole game.

“Then he just snapped, he lost his head and started shouting at me “you’re overrated” and all this. He followed me down the tunnel. I ran off!”

Seamus has previous for this.

Regular Coleman-watchers won’t be surprised to hear about his sharp tongue with last September’s incident with West Bromwich Albion’s Kieran Gibbs immediately springing to mind.

After an off-the-ball incident with Coleman’s Everton teammate James Rodriguez, Gibbs was heard to say “I’ll do it again,” before Coleman replied “No, you won’t do it again. Who are you talking to you’ll do it again? Hard man. F****** hard man.”

There seemed to be a lot of pent-up up memories of angry Irishmen in the talkSPORT studio, with Wilshere’s fellow guest Darren Bent picking out Andy Reid as the man with whom he shared the most bust-ups throughout his career.

👀 “It was 40 degrees. I’m just winding him up the whole game & he snapped!” 😅 “He kept shouting ‘you’re overrated!’ & followed me down the tunnel.. I ran off!” Jack Wilshere reveals a bust-up he had with Seamus Coleman once in pre-season. 😅 pic.twitter.com/WDPBmUW8Ri — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) October 14, 2021

Darren Bent recalls Andy Reid rows.

Bent and Reid were teammates at both Charlton Athletic and Sunderland and the ex-England striker picked out the Dubliner when asked about his biggest fight on the pitch.

“I remember getting into a row with Andy Reid at Charlton. It was Sheffield United away and he wasn’t passing the ball. I just lost it on the pitch.

“I think it might have been Andy Reid again against Liverpool. We had a right tear-up on the pitch, just screaming at each other.”

Jack Wilshere still looking for a club.

Wilshere has been without a team since his departure from Championship side Bournemouth in June, as he looks return to the rough and tumble of professional football and all the bust-ups that come with it.

Three years Coleman’s junior, the midfielder can only watch on as his former nemesis continues to perform for club and country. Perhaps, for his sake, he’s just as happy not to cross swords with the Donegal man again.