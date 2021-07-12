Jack Grealish has hit back at Roy Keane.

Jack Grealish has responded to Roy Keane after the Corkman said that he should have taken a penalty in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy.

England lost 3-2 to Italy on penalties after a 1-1 draw. Following the match, Grealish and Raheem Sterling were criticised by Keane for allowing less experienced players to take penalties ahead of them.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed in the defeat and speaking in his role as ITV pundit, Keane said: “If you’re Sterling or Grealish, you cannot sit there and have a young kid (Saka) walk up ahead of you. You can’t sit there and see a child walking up.”

Grealish has now retweeted an article about the quotes, and the Aston Villa midfielder added the caption: ‘I said I wanted to take one!!!! The gaffer has made so many right decisions through this tournament and he did tonight! But I won’t have people say that I didn’t want to take a peno when I said I will.’

I said I wanted to take one!!!!

Criticism for Southgate.

Grealish came on for Mason Mount in the first half of extra time and was the victim of a foul by Jorginho which left him writhing in pain on the pitch.

The Aston Villa captain most recently took a penalty in December 2019 when his effort against Sheffield United hit the crossbar.

Aside from Grealish, Sterling and the five players who did take the penalties, the only other outfield players eligible to take one were John Stones, Luke Shaw and Kalvin Phillips.

England manager Gareth Southgate also faced criticism for his penalty decisions last night, with RTE’s Damien Duff saying: “I think Gareth Southgate has got every detail right but bringing on the young boys, for me, that’s wrong.”

Jack Grealish and Roy Keane know each other well.

As England supporters, pundits and football fans continue to speculate on the nature of the pre-penalty shootout conversations, Grealish will hope that his tweet will put a lot of that talk to bed.

It’s also a clear sign of his hurt and frustration, both at Keane’s criticism and the manner of England’s defeat.

Grealish and Keane worked together when the Irishman was assistant manager at Aston Villa in 2014.

