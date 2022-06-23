Jack Grealish defended by phone-in caller who highlights kindness shown towards his daughter

Jack Grealish defended by phone-in caller.

Jack Grealish has been labelled a “genuine, humble guy” by a phone-in caller who highlighted the Manchester City winger’s kindness towards his daughter.

A video of Abbie Pinder meeting Grealish at the Etihad Stadium went viral back in February, with the clip showing Grealish approaching Abbie and signing a jersey with his name on the back.

He then leans in for a hug with Abbie, who has cerebral palsy, and according to her father Graham, the pair have been in contact ever since.

Graham got in touch with talkSPORT to contribute to a debate on Grealish’s partying, with the England man generating headlines once again for enjoying some downtime in Las Vegas recently.

Jack Grealish’s act of kindness.

“I don’t know if you saw the viral video when Jack met the girl in the wheelchair? That’s my daughter Abbie,” Graham told host Andy Goldstein.

“After that, Jack invited us down to the Brighton game in his box with his family. There’s another viral video of my daughter giving Jack a present, she gave him some Peaky Blinder cufflinks, we spent the whole night there.

“Jack came in after the game, quarter past midnight he’s walking round the Etihad Stadium trying to get me a taxi on his phone.

“He doesn’t know how famous he is.”

“It wasn’t just a five-minute greet where you think he’s just being nice for that five minutes. He literally doesn’t know how famous he is, he thinks he’s just Jack from Birmingham still.

“I think he’s just living his normal life like any young lad at his age would and he doesn’t really realise how famous he is, I know that might sound daft but if he does realise, it doesn’t show.

“He’s such a genuine, humble guy and I think he’s the poster boy. He’s so good looking, he’s probably the best English player since Gascoigne talent-wise and you know what the press are like.”

“The video that went viral, of Jack and the girl in the wheelchair, is my daughter!” ❤️ 👋 “He invited us to a game. At 00:15, he was still with us. We still keep in touch.” This caller reveals how caring Jack Grealish has been for his disabled daughter. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/g9hK6Zr8rK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) June 21, 2022

“He doesn’t want publicity.”

Graham went on to reveal that Abbie is now friends with Grealish’s sister Holly, who also has cerebral palsy, and that both families are in regular contact.

“We keep in touch all the time with his family, his sister Holly who has cerebral palsy is best friends with my daughter now, they talk every single day.

“We were absolutely overjoyed and obviously when we got inside the ground, Mandy who’s his PR representative came to see us and said ‘there’s a shirt of Jack’ and then Kyle Walker came down to meet my daughter and Kyle is lovely as well.

“Then they got in touch and said Jack wants to invite us to Manchester to watch a game and he’s going to pay for all your expenses, he’s going to pay for the hotel.

“One valid point what I think people need to realise, when he did this for my daughter his PR said to us he hasn’t told anybody at the club he’s doing this, none of the press people knew.

“His press assistant Mandy said he doesn’t want anyone knowing he’s doing this because he doesn’t want publicity, he doesn’t want people thinking he’s doing it for any other reason.

“She’s got three signed shirts off him now, she’s costing me a fortune in frames!”

Since breaking into the public consciousness as an Aston Villa player, Grealish’s socialising has led to plenty of negative press, but it’s rarely stories like the above that generate headlines.

The fact that the 26-year-old wants to carry out such acts on a low profile appears to say more about the person than any of his late nights.

