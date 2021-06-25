Jack Grealish Manchester City transfer “as good as done,” according to reports

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish could secure his transfer to Man City after Euro 2020.

The transfer of Jack Grealish to Man City is “as good as done,” multiple sources are reporting today. Pep Guardiola will land the England star in an expected £100 million deal that could be completed after Euro 2020.

If finalised, the fee would break the current British transfer record which stands at the £89 million Man United paid for Paul Pogba back in 2016. The deal would also send a strong message to City’s competitors that they aren’t willing to rest on their laurels after a trophy-laden 2020/21 season.

Jack Grealish to be joined at Man City by England team mate?

The prospect of Jack Grealish being joined at Man City by England team mate Harry Kane remains possible, with the Spurs man still keen to leave the North London club. However, it was reported yesterday that City would be willing to wait a year if they fail to get the move over the line this season.

A move to Man City would mark the end of transfer rumours that have followed Grealish around for the past few years. Since returning to the Premier League with Aston Villa in 2019, the club captain played a pivotal role in sealing their survival in their first season back, before they finished 11th in their second.

Man City going all out with summer transfer strategy.

The transfer of Jack Grealish would send a strong message to rivals of the Manchester club. The Citizens finished 12 points clear of runners-up Manchester United, in the Premier League last season and also won a record-equalling fourth consecutive League Cup.

However, the season finished on a sour note when they lost the Champions League final to Chelsea in Porto. This will have hurt Guardiola, who has now failed to win a European Cup since his all-conquering Barcelona side beat Man United in 2011.

Securing the transfer of Jack Grealish may be just the beginning, as the Catalan aims to scale the pantheon of European football once more.

