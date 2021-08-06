Jack Grealish: £100m Man City signing issues heartfelt farewell to Aston Villa fans

Jack Grealish says goodbye to Aston Villa fans.

Jack Grealish has issued a heartfelt farewell to Aston Villa fans after completing his £100 million transfer to Manchester City.

The midfielder’s move to the Etihad Stadium was confirmed at 8pm last night, with City announcing that he had signed a six-year deal at the club.

The fee is the highest ever paid by an English club, overtaking the £89 million Manchester United paid to Juventus for Paul Pogba in 2016.

Grealish grew up as a Villa fan and played for the Birmingham side from the age of six. He made his debut as a substitute in a 4-0 against his new club Man City in 2014 and has gone on to captain the club during their recent resurgence, following their 2016 relegation from the Premier League.

Jack Grealish took to social media last night.

The 25-year-old’s bond with Villa supporters has always been clear to see and last night Grealish took to social media to explain his reasons for leaving Villa Park.

“Thank you for everything,” Grealish writes. “’I’ve been at Aston Villa for 19 years and I’ve been a fan my whole life. I’ve come up through the ranks and captained my club back to the top tier of English football. It’s impossible to put my feelings into words, but I’ll try.

“When I first came to Villa I had my own personal dreams and ambitions like getting into the first team, scoring my first goal and scoring the winner in a derby. It wasn’t until we got relegated that I felt a greater sense of purpose.

“Every time I put on the Villa shirt I played with my heart on my sleeve, being given the armband was both a privilege and an honour for me and my family and I’ve loved every minute of it.

“I want to thank the manager and my teammates, I’ll never forget everything we achieved together… and to the fans who have supported me through everything, I can’t thank you enough.

Jack Grealish: “I’ll always be an Aston Villa fan.”

“To all my coaches and all the people who work at the club behind the scenes who have done so much for me over the years – thank you.

“I’ll always be a Villa fan – I love this club with all my heart and I hope you understand my reasons for seeking a new challenge. The club are in great hands, the manager, the lads, the new signings coming in – it’s an exciting time to be a Villa fan.

I’ll see you all again soon. Until next time.”

Last night Villa Chief Executive Christian Purslow addressed supporters in a live broadcast to explain that Grealish insisted that a £100 release clause be placed in a new contract that he signed last summer and once Man City matched it, the club had no choice but to sell.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow updated supporters this evening on the circumstances surrounding the departure of Jack Grealish. Here is his broadcast on VillaTV. pic.twitter.com/7wqh5Vs64R — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 5, 2021

Villa have already been putting the Grealish money to good use, with Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings coming in during a busy transfer window.

Grealish could make his Man City debut on Saturday when the Premier League champions take on Leicester City in the FA Community Shield.

