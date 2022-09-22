Graeme Souness responds after Jack Grealish hits back over criticism

Graeme Souness responds to Jack Grealish.

Graeme Souness has told Jack Grealish not to be “so precious,” after the England man hit back at criticism from the pundit.

Souness has been vocal critic of Grealish, previously saying that the winger is “not a quick learner” and that he is a good player, rather than a great one.

Jack Grealish fires back at Graeme Souness.

While on media duty in the England camp earlier this week, the Manchester City man fired back at Souness by claiming that he isn’t sure why the Scot has it in for him so much.

“I don’t know what his problem is with me,” said the 27-year-old. “I try not to read it, obviously it’s difficult when he’s on talkSPORT or Sky Sports and it’s everywhere around the training ground at times.

“He was obviously a great player, I don’t know what it is with what he says about me or what problem he’s got. I know my own ability. I know before he used to say a lot of stuff about me not moving the ball quicker.

“But you know, when I’m playing for a manager like Pep Guardiola and he’s telling me to keep the ball as much as I can and have balls to take everywhere, that’s what I’ll try and do.”

Graeme Souness: “I don’t have a problem.”

Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday morning, Souness responded to Grealish, while referencing his past criticism of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

“I don’t have a problem with him [Grealish], I don’t have a problem with anyone,” said the former Liverpool manager.

“I think he’s a good player, technically he’s fantastic, but being a really good technician is only a part of the game. I don’t believe we can be critical of the modern player.

“When I was having a go at Pogba, it was because it was Manchester United and my Liverpool connections, and I think I was the first one to call Pogba out as an average player in our league, and I think I was proven 100 per cent right at the end of the day.

“I’m sure if I met Jack I would really like him. He’s a cheeky chappy and I’d like to have a night out with him as well, but I just feel the modern player doesn’t take criticism very well.”

“I’m paid to offer an opinion and I’ve been in the game 50 years, so I think I’m entitled to have an opinion. Don’t be so precious.”

Previous criticism.

Before this season began, Souness suggested that Grealish hasn’t learned much under the management of Guardiola, since his record-breaking £100 million move to the Etihad Stadium last summer.

“He’s not a quick learner,” Souness told Sky Sports colleagues. “All the top players are quick learners. Jack’s had a year and for me he’s not improved.”

After an injury-hit start to this campaign, Grealish got off the ground by scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win over Wolves last Saturday.

