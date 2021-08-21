Jack Grealish nets “worst goal he will ever score” in Man City home debut

Grealish nets first City goal.

Jack Grealish scored his first goal for Manchester City today, in what was his home debut for the club.

The midfielder started against Norwich City at the Etihad Stadium today, scoring the second goal of a 5-0 win against The Canaries.

“The worst goal Jack Grealish will score.”

If it wasn’t for the occasion of his home debut, the goal certainly wouldn’t be one that the £100 million man would remember for a long time because it was about as scrappy as they come.

After great work down the right from Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian fizzed a ball across the grass which ended up bouncing off the ex-Aston Villa man’s knee and into the net.

Grealish’s goal was described by his former Villa manager Tim Sherwood on Soccer Saturday as “the worst goal he’s ever going to score but it’s probably the best feeling he’s ever going to have.”

Sherwood added that the goal will “take a huge amount of pressure off for Jack Grealish” after the England international failed to have much of an impact in City’s opening day defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

"This is the worst goal he's ever going to score." 😂 Tim Sherwood reacts to Jack Grealish's first #MCFC goal…⬇ pic.twitter.com/v3xhn4gKCV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 21, 2021

Man City rout Norwich.

Grealish was substituted for Riyad Mahrez in the 75th minute and is sure to have been very happy with his day’s work. Mahrez got his own name on the scoresheet, rounding off a 5-0 win that also saw Aymeric Laporte and Raheem Sterling net for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Before all that, Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul gave Man City the perfect start by putting the ball into his own net in seventh minute.

A disappointing day for the Canaries as we leave the Etihad Stadium with a 5-0 loss. #MCINOR pic.twitter.com/BvpnhQlrvG — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) August 21, 2021

Premier League results today.

Elsewhere in the Premier League today, Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners at home to Burnley in the early kick-off before Leeds United and Everton played out a 2-2 draw at Elland Road.

Brentford’s unbeaten start to the season continued with a scoreless draw at Crystal Palace, while Aston Villa added to Newcastle’s recent misery by beating them 2-0 at Villa Park.

Tomorrow’s fixtures see Tottenham Hotspur travel to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton host Manchester United, both at 2.30pm, before the London derby between Arsenal and Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium from 4.30pm.

