Jack Grealish on first impressions of Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish on Erling Haaland.

Jack Grealish has been speaking about how Erling Haaland is settling into the Manchester City squad, following his move from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

Haaland, who turns 22 on Thursday, is expected to deliver great things for his new club and if he does so, his £51.2 million price tag will be viewed as a bargain.

Grealish is someone who knows about the pressure of large transfer fees, with his £100 million move from Aston Villa having broken the British record last summer, and according to Haaland, the Norwegian faces just half the scrutiny of the England man.

Jack Grealish: “I can’t wait to play with Erling Haaland..”

“Erling’s looked good in training and once he reaches full fitness will be unstoppable,” said Grealish from City’s pre-season tour in Texas.

“I can’t wait to play with him and I’m really looking forward to it. He actually said to me, “I’m only half the price of you so I haven’t got the pressure.”

Haaland missed City’s 2-1 victory over Club America overnight as he works his way towards full fitness, but he is expected to make his debut for his new club against Bayern Munich in Wisconsin this weekend.

Once he does enter the pitch, Grealish is confident the forward will have a huge impact, as he settles into his new team.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erling Braut Haaland (@erling.haaland)

“He’s a brilliant guy.”

“Obviously it’s always going to be big expectations but nowadays you have to deal with it. I suppose if he misses a chance or whatever then people are always going to have something to say. I’ve had to get used to it myself.’

“He is a great guy, a brilliant guy. The first day that I met him we took a car together and even after that ride I thought, ‘what a guy’. He’s so down to earth and quite up front with the way he is. You get used to that.”

Man City’s forward options.

As Haaland aims to hit the back of the net and multiple Premier League grounds this season, Grealish will hope to prove to manager Pep Guardiola that he should be the man providing the assists.

Despite his big transfer fee last summer, Grealish’s game time was limited during his debut campaign at the Etihad.

However, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling moved on to pastures new, there might just be a little bit more space in City’s forward line to accommodate the budding Grealish/Haaland friendship.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Erling Haaland, jack grealish, Manchester City