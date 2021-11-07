Jack Grealish posts heartfelt tribute to Dean Smith after Aston Villa manager’s sacking

Jack Grealish posts tribute to Dean Smith.

Jack Grealish has posted a heartfelt tribute to Dean Smith after the Aston Villa manager lost his job on Sunday.

Smith and Grealish, both boyhood Villa fans, were key figures in the club’s 2019 promotion back to the Premier League after three seasons in the Championship.

Dean Smith sacked on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Birmingham-based outfit issued a statement which said: “Aston Villa Football Club can confirm that the club have parted company with head coach Dean Smith,” with CEO Christian Purslow quoted as saying: “When Dean joined us in October 2018 our team was really struggling in the Championship.

“He immediately transformed the atmosphere and performances and achieved the ultimate success of leading Villa back to the Premier League within the same season – a rare feat. He then secured our place in the Premier League after a tough campaign and took us to a cup final at Wembley.”

“However, after a good start to last season, this year we have not seen the continuous improvement in results, performances and league position which we have all been looking for. For this reason, we have decided to make a change now to allow time for a new head coach to make an impact.”

Jack Grealish takes to Instagram.

Grealish was arguably Villa’s key player during Smith’s time in charge, taking the captain’s armband before eventually being sold to Manchester City this summer for a British record £100 million.

On Sunday, the England international took to his Instagram Stories to post the simple message “the best,” along with a picture of himself and Smith and five hearts in the colours of Aston Villa.

Premier League promotion.

After managing Walsall and Brentford, Smith got his dream job at Villa Park in October 2018. He guided the club to promotion in his first season by defeating Frank Lampard’s Derby County in the play-off final at Wembley.

The following season, they clinched Premier League survival on the final day of the season, courtesy of a 1-1 draw away at West Ham United, a match in which Grealish scored.

A more successful season would follow in 2020/21 as Villa finished 11th in the table before suffering the blow of losing Grealish back in August.

Read More About: aston villa, dean smith, jack grealish