Jack Byrne reveals encouraging Stephen Kenny text after bright start to season

Jack Byrne details Stephen Kenny text message.

Jack Byrne has said that he “couldn’t explain the lift” given to him after receiving a text message from Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny.

The Shamrock Rovers man appears to have picked up exactly where he left off back in the League of Ireland after spending 2021 at APOEL FC in Cyprus.

Jack Byrne’s Ireland ambitions.

The midfielder put in his best performance of the season so far in a 3-1 victory over Drogheda United on Monday night, a game in which he provided a sublime assist for Sean Gannon before smashing a long-range effort into the net himself.

One man who will have been observing keenly is Kenny, who currently has the power to decide when, or indeed if, Byrne will add to his four senior Ireland caps.

Speaking to Off The Ball after the win over Drogheda, Byrne confirmed that Kenny had been in touch before the the beginning of the Premier Division season to congratulate the 25-year-old on recovering from his recent back injury.

'I couldn't explain the lift that it gave me!' | 🇮🇪@Jackb_8 is hoping that he can find the form that got him into Stephen Kenny's side yet again | ⚽️@GilletteUK | #EffortlessFlow Full chat ➡️ https://t.co/xBngjabqyZ pic.twitter.com/SmOwycU1MN — Off The Ball (@offtheball) March 1, 2022

Stephen Kenny text gives lift.

“Stephen texted me before the UCD game and he said well done on getting back from the. injury,” Byrne revealed.

“It actually gave me a bit of a lift, it was nice, it was genuine. I couldn’t explain the kind of lift that it gave me but it gave me something. It was nice of him to do that and he didn’t have to do it.”

Kenny set to name squad.

Kenny will soon name his squad for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium and while this batch of international fixtures might come too soon for Byrne, he could find himself back in the Ireland fold sooner rather than later, if he continues to build on his current form.

Byrne made his senior Ireland debut in August 2019 when Kenny’s predecessor Mick McCarthy called him from the bench during a 3-1 friendly victory against Bulgaria in Dublin.

@Jackb_8, stop it! 😅 After a 💎 of an assist earlier, the @ShamrockRovers man gives his side a 2-0 lead with this long-range effort 👇 HT| Rovers 2-0 @DroghedaUnited pic.twitter.com/CbII7mSq1t — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) February 28, 2022

