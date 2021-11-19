Jack Byrne: Shamrock Rovers confirm return of Ireland international midfielder

Jack Byrne makes Rovers return.

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the re-signing of Jack Byrne.

The Republic of Ireland international midfielder spent two successful seasons at Tallaght Stadium in 2019 and 2020, winning the FAI Cup is his first campaign before following that up with a League of Ireland Premier Division winner’s medal in his second.

Byrne was named the PFAI Player’s Player of the Year after both of his seasons with the Hoops and his he will be hoping to pick up where he left off on his return to Tallaght Stadium.

Byrne left Rovers for Cypriot First Division side APOEL FC in January of this year, where he thought he would be linking up with Mick McCarthy, the manager who had handed him his senior international debut in September 2019.

However, McCarthy was sacked the day after Byrne arrived and the 25-year-old went on the play just five times for the club.

Jack Byrne career to date.

Byrne is a product of St. Kevin’s Boys in Dublin and joined Manchester City at the age of 15. He spent time on loan SC Cambuur in the Dutch top flight as well as at Blackburn Rovers before moving to Wigan Athletic in 2017.

Spells at Oldham Athletic and Kilmarnock followed before he arrived at Tallaght Stadium for his first Shamrock Rovers spell at the end of 2018.

Byrne currently has four senior Ireland caps to his name but has yet to play under current international boss Stephen Kenny.

