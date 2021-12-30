Jack Byrne recalls moment he learned Mick McCarthy had been sacked by APOEL

Jack Byrne recalls Mick McCarthy sacking.

Jack Byrne has been speaking about the moment he learned that Mick McCarthy had been sacked by Cypriot side APOEL FC.

McCarthy gave Byrne his senior Republic of Ireland debut in September 2019 and went on to sign the midfielder for APOEL, when he was in the managerial hot-seat at Nicosia-based outfit.

However, it was a short-lived reunion as McCarthy was fired a day after Byrne’s arrival, leaving the current Shamrock Rovers midfielder and fellow new signing Joe Garner perplexed.

Speaking in his role as a pundit for Premier Sports, during their coverage of Manchester United v Burnley on Thursday evening, Byrne took some time to reflect on the moment he found out he would no longer be working with his former Ireland boss.

🟢⚪ @Jackb_8 on his return to Ireland and @ShamrockRovers, his time in Cyprus, and more! 🗣️ "I love the fans there and think I had a great relationship with the fans before I left. So it was nice that they gave me that reaction and were happy to see me come back." pic.twitter.com/41gijgpt8E — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) December 30, 2021

Jack Byrne: “It was a strange one.”

“It was a strange one,” Byrne said. “I got a couple of text messages saying that Mick was sacked and I said ‘no chance, we’re just after finishing a game, it’s not true.

“Then, I got a phone call 15 minutes later, myself and Joe Garner were in the house. Mick said: ‘Sorry lads, that’s me done.’

“That was it, we found out Mick was gone and we got called into the office the next day with the President there and he said ‘don’t worry, you’re still in the plans.’

“I said ‘I hope so, I just signed a two-and-a-half deal! That’s just how football goes and how it sometimes pans out.”

Jack Byrne back at Shamrock Rovers.

What eventually panned out was that Byrne would only play five games for APOEL during an injury-hit eight-month spell which was ended by mutual consent in September.

In November, Rovers confirmed that Byrne would be returning to play for the 2022 League of Ireland campaign, allowing him to rekindle a love affair with the club which began when he initially signed with the Tallaght outfit ahead of the 2019 season.

Byrne spent two successful seasons with the Hoops, winning the FAI Cup is his first campaign before following that up with a League of Ireland Premier Division winner’s medal in his second.

He was also named PFAI Player’s Player of the Year after both of those seasons and he will be hoping to pick up where he left off on his return to Tallaght Stadium.

