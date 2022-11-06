Ivan Toney issues statement over betting allegations

Ivan Toney investigated for betting.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has issued a statement, after allegations that he is being investigated by the FA for betting on football.

The Daily Mail reports that the investigation has been going on for seven months without reaching a conclusion, and that Toney has not been charged with any offence.

The FA prohibits players from gambling on the sport and the investigation is said to be centred around historical betting.

Ivan Toney reacts to reports.

“I’m aware of a story about me in a national newspaper today,” the England hopeful posted on Twitter on Saturday night.

“I have been assisting the Football Association with their enquiries and will not be making any comment until such investigation has reached its conclusion.

“I am a proud Englishman and it has always been my childhood dream to play for my country at a World Cup finals.”

England hopes.

The investigation by English football’s governing body has seemingly done no harm to the 26-year-old being involved with the national team, after he received his first call-up for the Nations League double-header in September.

Toney does, however, remain uncapped, after he was left out of the matchday squad for the defeat to Italy, before being an unused substitute in a 3-3 draw with Germany.

Despite this, the forward is still seen as an option for England manager Gareth Southgate at the World Cup, as back-up to first-choice striker Harry Kane.

Toney is the second highest-scoring Englishman in the Premier League this season, with his eight goals placing him two behind Kane, and his prowess from the penalty spot could also make his a useful asset in Qatar.

The Northampton native has a 100 per cent record from the eight spot kicks he has taken in the Premier League since the beginning of last season, the kind of stat that may make Southgate take notice as he plans for penalty shootouts.

World Cup.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, one of Toney’s main rivals for a World Cup place, picked up an injury on Saturday, while in-form Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is another option for Southgate.

It would certainly be a risk to give a place in the England World Cup squad to an uncapped player but given Toney’s obvious talents, it could be one that pays off.

