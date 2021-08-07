Brentford striker says aim is to “win the Premier League”

Ivan Toney shows admirable ambition.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has stated that the aim for the newly-promoted club is the “win the Premier League” this season.

The 2020/21 EFL Championship Golden Boot winner made the bold claim in an interview with Sky Sports, albeit with a “hint of humour,” according to writer Adam Bate.

Ivan Toney on “crazy targets.”

“Winning the league is the success we want,” Toney says. “It is a crazy ask. But if you don’t set crazy targets then you are not doing it right.”

Anyone who says it’s impossible for Brentford to win the league has clearly forgotten Leicester City’s remarkable achievement of doing just that in 2015/16, just two years after gaining promotion.

While a Brentford title would appear even more fanciful, you have to admire Toney’s confidence as the club embark on their first top flight campaign since 1946/47.

The journey of Ivan Toney.

The Bees have won many admirers due to the style of football implemented by manager Thomas Frank since he took over from current Aston Villa boss Dean Smith in October 2018.

Toney was at the forefront of their promotion campaign last season, netting 31 goals in 45 Championship appearances and he now returns to the Premier League for the first time since making two appearances for Newcastle United in 2015/2016.

The 25-year-old had loan spells away from St. James’ Park at five different League One clubs before finally making a permanent move to Peterborough United in 2018.

After two goal-laden seasons, he signed for Brentford in August 2020 and, reflecting on his journey in the Sky Sports interview, he says: “It has been a crazy journey with some emotional moments along the way. I am finally here now. It is up to me whether I continue to stay a Premier League player or just get caught up in the lights and fall back but I am sure that will not be the case.”

Brentford open their campaign against Arsenal.

Brentford will play in the Premier League curtain-raiser at home to Arsenal next Friday night and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will do well not to underestimate a side that has been knocking on the door of the top flight for a few years now.

For those interested, Paddy Power have priced Brentford at 500/1 to win the Premier League, with bookies having clearly learned from the mistake of offering odds of 5000/1 on Leicester to win six years ago.

In reality though, Toney and his teammates would probably take 17th position now if it was offered to them.

