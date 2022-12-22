Irish TV info for Premier League St. Stephen’s Day matches

St. Stephen’s Day Premier League matches on Irish TV.

The Premier League makes a glorious return to Irish TV on St. Stephen’s Day, just eight days after the most astonishing World Cup Final in living memory.

As the eyes of the world were fixed on Qatar over the past five weeks, Premier League managers were taking advantage of an unprecedented winter hiatus in the English top flight season.

While many supporters may struggle to recall the current look of the Premier League table, there isn’t an Arsenal fan among us who won’t be rushing to tell everyone that the Gunners are five points clear at the top.

Mikel Arteta’s side are one of 10 teams who will be lining out live on Irish TV on December 26th, with Premier Sports providing the coverage for viewers on these shores.

This is different to the UK, when all 10 fixtures in the next round of games will be streamed live on Amazon Prime.

How to access Premier Sports in Ireland.

In Ireland, Premier Sports is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack which also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

Here’s what’s on offer for Irish football fans who are looking to spend St. Stephen’s Day in front of the telly.

Brentford v Tottenham Hotspur – 12.30pm – Premier Sports 1.

In the final weekend before the World Cup break, Brentford pulled off the biggest Premier League shock of the season so far, defeating Manchester City 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

As for Spurs, their form was indifferent before the break, as Antonio Conte’s side lost three of their final five games.

Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers – 3pm – Premier Sports 2

Frank Lampard’s Everton were also struggling, winning just one of their most recent seven Premier League games, to leave them hovering just above the relegation zone.

Basement side Wolves will be visiting Goodison Park for their first league game under the management of Julen Lopetegui.

Leicester City v Newcastle United – 3pm – Premier Sports 1

The battle of the Premier League’s two most in-form sides, with Leicester winning four out of their last five, while Newcastle have won five on the bounce.

The third-place Magpies will look to pick up where they left off, as they dream of a top four finish that would have seemed unlikely at the beginning of the season.

Aston Villa v Liverpool – 5,30pm – Premier Sports 1

Villa won their first two league games under the management of Unai Emery, including an impressive 3-1 victory over Manchester United.

Liverpool also won their final two games before the break, but Jurgen Klopp will relish the opportunity to refresh after a poor start to the season.

Arsenal v West Ham United – 8pm – Premier Sports 1

The leaders host a London derby against one of the league’s most out-of-form sides.

The Hammers have lost four out of their last five games and sit just two places above the relegation zone, a far cry from their heights of the last two seasons.

Arsenal have won 12 of their opening 14 games, only losing to Manchester United, and being held to a draw by Southampton.

