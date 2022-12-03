Inpho Photography’s 101 Irish sports pictures of the year

Irish sports pictures of the year.

Inpho Photography have compiled their best 101 sports pictures of 2022, after another monumental year for Irish sport.

2022 saw multiple record-breakers at the European Athletics Championship, a series win for our men’s rugby team down in New Zealand, and historic qualification for the Women’s World Cup in football.

Irish sport stars of 2022.

As well as that, Kerry won Sam Maguire for the first time since 2014, Limerick continued their recent dominance in hurling, while Kilkenny and Meath were crowned All-Ireland champions in camogie and ladies football respectively.

Most satisfyingly of all, supporters were back in a big way, after almost two years of sport being played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

Inpho’s full gallery of their finest photos of 2022 can be found here but we’ve compiled some of our favourites below.

Pictures of the year.

Ireland’s fastest man Israel Olatunde after competing in the 100m final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.

Ciara Mageeann after she claimed silver in the Women’s 1500m Final in Munich.

Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin’s tense handshake after the Leinster Championship clash between Kilkenny and Galway.

Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates with his parents after winning the All-Ireland Football Final.

Katie Taylor shares a quiet moment after her mother Bridget after beating Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.

Young Josh Bradley joins his father Stephen as Shamrock Rovers celebrate their third successive Premier Division title.

Donegal native Amber Barrett touches the black armband the Ireland team wore in honour of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, after she scored the goal that sealed World Cup qualification.

Manager Vera Pauw leaps for joy as her players celebrate the decisive win over Scotland.

The Croke Park crowd holds its breath as Kerry’s Sean O’Shea prepares to kick a match-winning free against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.

Rhasidat Adeleke after finishing 5th in the 400m final in Munich.

Kilkenny’s Aoife Prendergast celebrates after winning the All-Ireland Camogie Final against Cork.

Gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan celebrates at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

Mack Hansen after scoring a try in Ireland’s victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.

Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate winning gold at the European Championships in Munich.

