Inpho Photography’s 101 Irish sports pictures of the year

Irish sports pictures of the year.
Inpho Photography have compiled their best 101 sports pictures of 2022, after another monumental year for Irish sport.
2022 saw multiple record-breakers at the European Athletics Championship, a series win for our men’s rugby team down in New Zealand, and
historic qualification for the Women’s World Cup in football. Irish sport stars of 2022.
As well as that, Kerry won Sam Maguire for the first time since 2014, Limerick continued their recent dominance in hurling, while Kilkenny and Meath were crowned All-Ireland champions in camogie and ladies football respectively.
Most satisfyingly of all, supporters were back in a big way, after almost two years of sport being played behind closed doors due to the pandemic.
Inpho’s full gallery of their finest photos of 2022 can be found
here but we’ve compiled some of our favourites below. Pictures of the year.
Ireland’s fastest man Israel Olatunde after competing in the 100m final at the European Athletics Championships in Munich.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year 2022 European Championships, Munich, Germany 16/8/2022 Men’s 100m Final Ireland’s Israel Olatunde after the race Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Ciara Mageeann after she claimed silver in the Women’s 1500m Final in Munich.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year 2022 European Championships, Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany 19/8/2022 Women’s 1500M Final Ireland’s Ciara Mageean celebrates after finishing 2nd Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Brian Cody and Henry Shefflin’s tense handshake after the Leinster Championship clash between Kilkenny and Galway.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year Leinster GAA Senior Hurling Championship Round 3, Pearse Stadium, Galway 1/5/2022 Galway vs Kilkenny Kilkenny manager Brian Cody and Galway manager Henry Shefflin shake hands after the game Mandatory Credit ©INPHO Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates with his parents after winning the All-Ireland Football Final.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year GAA All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 24/7/2022 Kerry vs Galway Kerry’s David Clifford celebrates with his parents Ellen and Dermot Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie Katie Taylor shares a quiet moment after her mother Bridget after beating Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano, Madison Square Garden, New York 30/4/2022
Katie Taylor shares a moment with her mother Bridget in the changing room after the fight
Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Gary Carr Young Josh Bradley joins his father Stephen as Shamrock Rovers celebrate their third successive Premier Division title.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, Tallaght Stadium, Dublin 30/10/2022 Shamrock Rovers vs Derry City Rovers’ manager Stephen Bradley and his son Josh Bradley celebrate as Ronan Finn lifts the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division trophy Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Donegal native Amber Barrett touches the black armband the Ireland team wore in honour of the victims of the Creeslough tragedy, after she scored the goal that sealed World Cup qualification.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-off, Hampden Park, Scotland 11/10/2022 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland WNT Ireland’s Amber Barrett celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates as she gestures to the black armband worn in memory of those affected by the tragedy in Creeslough in Co. Donegal Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Manager Vera Pauw leaps for joy as her players celebrate the decisive win over Scotland.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Play-off, Hampden Park, Scotland 11/10/2022 Scotland vs Republic of Ireland WNT Ireland celebrate qualifying for the World Cup Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne The Croke Park crowd holds its breath as Kerry’s Sean O’Shea prepares to kick a match-winning free against Dublin in the All-Ireland semi-final.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Semi-Final, Croke Park, Dublin 10/7/2022 Dublin vs Kerry Fans look on as Kerry’s Sean O’Shea prepares to kick the winning point Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie Rhasidat Adeleke after finishing 5th in the 400m final in Munich.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year 2022 European Championships, Olympiastadion, Munich, Germany 17/8/2022 Ireland’s Rhasidat Adeleke celebrates after the race Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Tom Maher Kilkenny’s Aoife Prendergast celebrates after winning the All-Ireland Camogie Final against Cork.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year Glen-Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final, Croke Park, Dublin 7/8/2022 Cork vs Kilkenny Kilkenny’s Aoife Prendergast celebrates Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/James Crombie Gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan celebrates at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year World Artistic Gymnastics Championships 2022, M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, England 5/11/2022 Men’s Pommel Horse Final Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan celebrates victory Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Roger Evans Mack Hansen after scoring a try in Ireland’s victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year 2022 Bank of Ireland Nations Series, Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland 5/11/2022 Ireland vs South Africa Ireland’s Mack Hansen celebrates scoring a try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate winning gold at the European Championships in Munich.
2022 Inpho Pictures Of The Year 2022 European Championships, Munich, Germany 14/8/2022 Rowing Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Final A Ireland’s Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan celebrate winning gold Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy
