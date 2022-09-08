Five Irish players to watch as Women’s Super League gets underway

Women’s Super League: Irish players.

The 2022/23 Women’s Super League season gets underway this weekend and there will be plenty of interest in the Irish players.

England’s top flight is expected to receive a boost on the back of the country’s success at the European Championships this summer, when they won their first ever major women’s international trophy.

Irish players in Women’s Super League.

Meanwhile on this side of the Irish Sea, interest is high in Ireland’s national team as they prepare to embark on a World Cup play-off in the hope of making the tournament in Australia and New Zealand next year.

With a large portion of Vera Pauw’s squad plying their trade in England, we took a look at some of the players to keep an eye on for the season ahead.

Matches will once again be broadcast live on BBC and Sky Sports, so there will be plenty of opportunity to watch your favourites in action.

Irish players: Leanne Kiernan.

The Cavan native is back in the top flight after helping to fire Liverpool to the FA Women’s Championship last season.

Kiernan was the second-highest scorer in the league with 13 goals, four behind top scorer Abbi Harrison of Bristol City.

The 23-year-old’s importance to Liverpool was highlighted earlier this week, when she was rewarded with a new deal at the club.

While she isn’t yet a regular in Pauw’s starting XI, the ex-West Ham United forward will hope that a successful season in the top division will help to change that.

Liverpool kick off their campaign away to Reading on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙇𝙀𝘼𝙉𝙉𝙀 𝙆𝙄𝙀𝙍𝙉𝘼𝙉 (@leannekiernan_8)

Jessica Ziu

The RTE player of the match in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Slovakia, Ziu is about to embark on her first campaign in English football.

The 20-year-old agreed a deal with West Ham back in March, after shining for Shelbourne since making her debut in 2018.

Ziu’s versatility means that she is adept at playing in midfield or at wing-back and she is another who will be hoping to rubber-stamp her place in Pauw’s plans.

The youngster’s debut could arrive in the glamorous surrounds of Stamford Bridge, as West Ham visit champions Chelsea on Sunday.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC One, with a kick-off time of 12.30pm.

Player of the Match Jess Ziu reflects on a difficult game, arguing it was a better performance than Ireland put in against Finland on Thursday

📺 Watch – https://t.co/aR8cFzAlWf

📻 Listen – https://t.co/pKRq9dYQiN

📱 Updates – https://t.co/TYLVoUyJ72 pic.twitter.com/vzCst83Me1 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 6, 2022

Katie McCabe

Arguably the most well-known Irish player in the WSL, the Tallaght woman has been a key component of the Arsenal side in recent seasons.

Last year, the Ireland skipper was named at number 60 in The Guardian’s list of the 100 best female footballers in the world.

In the article, it is said that the 26-year-old has “progressed into one of the best attacking full-backs in the game” and that “she is emerging as a real leader for both club and country.”

Irish won’t need to be convinced of that latter point, after seeing McCabe’s motivational skills in action throughout the World Cup qualifying campaign.

Arsenal begin their campaign with a trip to Manchester City on Sunday evening, in a game that will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Kick-off is at 7pm.

Niamh Fahey

After captaining Liverpool to promotion last season, the Galwegian will don the armband as Matt Beard’s team aim to secure their status in the top flight.

Fahey has three WSL titles to her name from her time with Arsenal and while a repeat of that success is unlikely this season, Liverpool have enough talent in their squad to finish high up the table.

Holding it all together will be Fahey, who at 34 years of age, has enough experience to help guide her young side as they they make the step up.

Starting your day with a smile from the skipper 😁 pic.twitter.com/Ay6cmNRkeQ — Liverpool FC Women (@LiverpoolFCW) July 28, 2022

Diane Caldwell

Another of Ireland’s most experienced heads, the Balbriggan native has joined Reading after spending the latter part of last season at girlhood club Manchester United.

Caldwell looks like a shrewd signing for the Royals, who will be looking to improve on last season’s eighth-place finish.

The 33-year-old can play in defence of midfield and will hope and with plenty of experience of playing in the likes of the United States and Germany behind her, she is sure to be leaned on when it comes to offering words of advice to younger players.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, irlwnt, katie mccabe, leanne kiernan, womens super league