12 Irish players on TV this weekend as EFL and Scottish Premiership return

The EFL and Scottish Premiership return to our TV screens this weekend and that means there will be plenty of opportunity to check in on some Irish players.

We’ve picked out four matches from across the water that will be broadcast into living rooms in Ireland this weekend.

This is, of course, subject to the players being selected by their managers, but all going well, Irish viewers could see as many as 12 of their own on their screens from Friday to Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know about the Irish players who could potentially be on TV this weekend.

Irish players on TV: Huddersfield Town v Burnley

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football – Friday July 29th – 8pm

The curtain rises on a new EFL Championship season as the Terriers host a Burnley side that are now under the management of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany.

Over 18 months after joining Huddersfield, ex-Bohemians man Danny Grant is yet to play a competitive game for the club.

He has, however, made a goalscoring appearance in pre-season so he could well have caught the attention of new head coach Daniel Schofield.

For the away side, Ireland mainstay Josh Cullen is expected to play a key role following his move from Anderlecht, while Luke McNally (below) will hope to take the centre-back spot left vacant by Nathan Collins.

Despite a lack of playing time in recent years, Corkman Kevin Long is about to embark on yet another season with the Clarets, having initially joined the club in 2010.

Middlesbrough v West Bromwich Albion

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football – Saturday July 30th – 5.30pm

Former Blackburn Rovers captain Darragh Lenihan will be hoping to make his competitive debut for Middlesbrough, and if he does, he could come up against some familiar faces from the Ireland squad.

Despite recent transfer speculation, Callum Robinson remains at West Brom, while defender Dara O’Shea is set for a key role after penning a new contract last week.

As well as that, Jayson Molumby is back at The Hawthorns on a permanent basis, having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at the club last season.

Sunderland v Coventry City

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football – Sunday July 31st – 12pm

Talented Dubliner Tayo Adaramola has joined Coventry on loan from Crystal Palace and will hope for plenty of playing time, even if this fixture comes a little too soon.

It’s sure to be white-hot atmosphere as Sunderland mark a return to the second tier, meaning it will be a good test if the highly-rated 18-year-old does get on.

Celtic v Aberdeen

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football – Sunday July 31st – 4.30pm

Celtic begin the defence of their Scottish Premiership title with a home match against Aberdeen on Sunday.

Johnny Kenny will hope to make an impact at Celtic this season, after recently scoring a pre-season brace but things look a bit bleaker for Ireland veteran James McCarthy.

The former Everton man found opportunities limited last season and that’s likely to be the case again, particularly with the recent arrival of Aaron Mooy.

For the away side, Johnny Hayes could feature against his old side but on-loan defender Liam Scales won’t be permitted to appear against his parent club.

