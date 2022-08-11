Irish players on TV this weekend as Udinese kick off Serie A campaign

Irish players on TV.

It’s a jam-packed weekend of football on TV and unusually from an Irish perspective, Serie A takes centre-stage.

That’s because Udinese’s opening match against AC Milan is being shown on Saturday evening and with I Bianconeri recently having signed the young Irish pair of Festy Ebosele and James Abankwah, there will be plenty eyes on Italy this coming season.

Find all of the details on Irish players on TV this weekend below.

Watford v Burnley

Sky Sports Football – Friday August 12th – 8pm

The two recently-relegated clubs will have promotion aspirations this season and Burnley are relying on a small Irish contingent to help them achieve that goal.

Josh Cullen is one of the first names on Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team sheet and he has played all 180 minutes for Vincent Kompany’s Clarets in the two opening Championship games.

Limerick teenager Dara Costelloe has also started both matches and will be confident of keeping his place for the trip to Vicarage Road.

Former St. Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally, meanwhile, has been an unused substitute in both of Burnley’s opening games.

Cardiff City v Birmingham City

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football – Saturday August 13th – 12.30pm

Ireland international Callum O’Dowda has registered a goal and an assist in his first two games for his new club Cardiff City, but Joel Bagan has found it harder to get into the team.

The Ireland U21 defender played 90 minutes in a 3-0 defeat to Portsmouth in the EFL Cup earlier this week but with 26 appearances in the Championship behind him last season, he is sure to play a part in the league this campaign.

Ireland forward Scott Hogan scored in Birmingham’s win over Huddersfield Town last weekend and is expected to start the game for the Blues.

Aston Villa v Everton

BT Sport 1 – Saturday August 13th – 12.30pm

This could finally be the season in which Everton club captain Seamus Coleman becomes a bit-part player for the Toffees.

Nathan Patterson played 90 minutes at right-back in the defeat to Chelsea last week but Coleman’s leadership qualities are sure to be called upon by Frank Lampard at various points this season, both on and off the pitch.

The Donegal man will be helped in that department by recent loan signing Conor Coady, who captained Wolverhampton Wanderers for the last five seasons.

Man City v Bournemouth

Premier Sports 1 – Saturday August 13th – 3pm

After Erling Haaland put two goals past Alphonse Areola of West Ham last week, it’s now the turn of Ireland goalkeeper Mark Travers to try to deny the striking sensation.

Bournemouth recently brought in Brazilian stopper Neto to provide competition for the Kildare man, but after keeping a clean sheet against Aston Villa last weekend, Travers will expect to be given the opportunity to impress against the Premier League champions.

AC Milan v Udinese

BT Sport 2 – Saturday August 13th – 5.30pm

Udinese go into the new Serie A season with two Irish players on their books, after signing Festy Ebosele from Derby County, as well as James Abankwah from St. Pat’s.

While the youngsters may not go straight into the team, both featured for their new club in pre-season as they look to impress manager Andrea Sottil.

One or both could at least make the bench against the Italian champions, and with Serie A football once again being broadcast on BT Sport this season, Irish fans will hope to be able to watch the pair on a few occasions.

On a side note, Cathal Heffernan, son of Irish Olympians Rob and Marian, features for AC Milan’s under-19 side and has shown plenty of potential for a bright future in the game.

It's official! 🇮🇹 Ireland U21 wing-back Festy Ebosele has signed for Udinese on a five-year deal from Derby County 😍 Bellissimo 🤌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/w508iS1eUp — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) March 21, 2022

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League – Sunday August 14th – 2pm

While both these sides are light on Irish first team regulars, U21 captain Conor Coventry will be hoping to show what he can do, live on Sky Sports Super Sunday.

The West Ham midfielder was brought on for his Premier League debut in injury time of last week’s defeat to Man City and if David Moyes’ men manage to seal a result early, Coventry could be afforded even more playing time alongside the likes of Declan Rice.

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League – Sunday August 14th – 4.30pm

Arguably the main event in the Premier League this weekend, but for Tottenham’s Matt Doherty, most of it will likely be taken in from the bench.

The Dubliner came on for the last four minutes of the win over Southampton last weekend, a game in which fellow right-back Emerson Royal registered an assist and played well generally.

Doherty’s fine form in the spring appeared to see off competition from the Brazilian, but an injury for the ex-Wolves man appears to have helped Royal to regain his place.

However, having already shown Spurs boss Antonio Conte what he can do, a start for Doherty may not be too far away.

