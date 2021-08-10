Irish clubs in Europe: Kick-off times, odds and how to watch

How to watch all three League of Ireland clubs in Uefa Conference League.

Irish clubs are back in Europe this week as Dundalk, Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers look to progress further in the inaugural Uefa Conference League.

All three clubs have pulled off some impressive results this summer and interest should be high as they enter their third qualifying round second legs.

Emakhu! A goal ahead going into the 2nd leg. #RoversInEurope pic.twitter.com/6IZJSqdZdJ — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) August 5, 2021

Should any (or all) of them win, they will be just one step away from the Uefa Conference League group stages which is expected to include the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma.

The matches will all take place on Thursday and here’s how you can watch them all.

How to watch PAOK v Bohemians.

Bohs have arguably had the best run of results of all the Irish clubs in Europe this summer.

Keith Long’s men have turned the Aviva Stadium into something of a fortress, winning three games out of three at the Ballsbridge venue and in quite convincing fashion.

Back-to-back 3-0 home wins against Stjarnan and Dudelange were followed up by a 2-1 victory over a PAOK side that contained 10 internationals in their starting XI.

As impressive as it was, there’s still the sense that 2-1 is a narrow lead for Bohs to take to Greece for the second leg.

Paddy Power still have PAOK as favourites to qualify at 2/9, while you can back The Gypsies’ progression at 14/5.

The match kicks off at 6 pm Irish time on Thursday and Bohs are providing a stream at a cost of €10, available here.

The winners of the tie will move on to face Hibernian FC of Scotland or HNK Rijeka of Croatia.

How to watch Teuta v Shamrock Rovers.

The Hoops hold a 1-0 lead over Teuta of Albania after teenager Aidomo Emakhu’s late winner at Tallaght Stadium last week.

Rovers kicked off their European campaign in the Champions League qualifiers but were eliminated by Slovan Bratislava in the first qualifying round.

Paddy Power have the League of Ireland champions as strong favourites to progress at a price of 1/6, while Teuta can be backed at 7/2.

The kick-off for this one is at 7 pm Irish time on Thursday and a live stream for €10 is available here.

How to watch Dundalk v Vitesse Arnhem.

The Lilywhites came back from the Netherlands last week with a very creditable 2-2 draw at the home of Eredivisie side Vitesse Arnhem.

It would have been even more valuable had Uefa not already scrapped the away goals rule but Vinny Perth will still be confident that his team can progress, particularly if Patrick McEleney can reproduce this kind of magic from last week.

OH MY WORD! That is special from Patrick McEleney! 😲@DundalkFC have come from behind to lead against Vitesse, and what a goal it was from McEleney! Unbelievable skill, composure, and audacity to pull off the finish. WOW. 🤯 Sign up 📺 | https://t.co/sVFqVgEguX#LOITV | #LOI pic.twitter.com/JEkQ7WdKcZ — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) August 5, 2021

This one kicks off at Tallaght Stadium at 8 pm on Thursday and tickets are already sold out. It will be available to watch on LOITV for €10 and you can purchase the stream here.

The winner of this tie will most likely face Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht in the play-off round, after the Belgian side’s 3-0 first leg win over Laci of Albania.

Dundalk are 15/8 to qualify for the next round, with Vitesse priced at 4/11.

