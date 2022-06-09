Ireland v Scotland: TV details, team news & kick-off time for Nations League showdown

Ireland v Scotland TV details.

After back-to-back Uefa Nations League defeats, Ireland will once again look to put things right when they host Scotland at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Successive 1-0 losses to Armenia and Ukraine have left Ireland rooted to the bottom of Nations League Group B1 with zero points, while every other team in the group sits on three points.

Saturday’s opponents put their recent World Cup play-off disappointment behind them to defeat Armenia 2-0 on Wednesday, a victory that is sure to give them a boost as they make the short journey to Dublin.

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s crunch game between Ireland and Scotland.

What time is Ireland v Scotland and what TV channel will it be on?

Ireland v Scotland kicks off at the Aviva Stadium at 5pm on Saturday and will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and Premier Sports 1.

What is at stake?

At this point, most Irish fans would just like experience that rare winning feeling.

After a slow start to the Stephen Kenny era, there were some green shoots in recent international windows. Serbia, Portugal and Belgium were all held to draws at the Aviva, while big wins were recorded over both Qatar and Azerbaijan.

However, backward steps seem to have been taken this month and those two recent defeats appear to have piled the pressure back onto Kenny.

Away from all that, there’s also the small matter of avoiding relegation to League C, which looks a distinct possibility if results don’t improve soon.

FT | Ireland 0-1 Ukraine Ireland fall to defeat following an early second half goal by the visitors.#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #IRLUKR pic.twitter.com/Vc1uvu2T9n — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 8, 2022

What is the team news?

Kenny has stated that he will be making a few changes for the game against Scotland and at least one may be enforced, after John Egan limped out of the Ukraine defeat during the second half.

Aside from perhaps Jason Knight and Nathan Collins, every other player should be fearing for their place after Wednesday night’s performance.

Michael Obafemi may have his eye on a start after his two recent substitute appearances and Kenny may also take the opportunity to give Mark Travers a run-out in goal.

Read More About: Ireland, nations league