Ireland under-21s down group leaders Sweden with last kick of game in Tallaght Stadium

Ireland under-21s gain huge result.

Republic of Ireland under-21s defeated Sweden 1-0 in Tallaght Stadium on Tuesday, to keep their European Championship qualifying hopes alive.

Jim Crawford’s side kept the group leaders at bay and looked to be heading towards a scoreless draw before a pinpoint Conor Coventry pass deep in injury time found Fulham midfielder Ollie O’Neill.

Ollie O’Neill secures victory for Ireland under-21s.

O’Neill kept his composure to cut inside before firing past Sweden goalkeeper Samuel Brolin, leading to joyous scenes all around the Dublin venue, which continued on as referee Peter Kralovic blew the final whistle without another ball being kicked.

The defeat for Sweden was the first inflicted on them in the group in their seventh match, putting into perspective just how impressive a result it was for Ireland’s youngsters.

The Boys in Green now have 10 points after six matches and sit three points behind Italy in the play-off spot, although the Italians have a game in hand. Sweden are a further one point ahead of Italy.

Ecstatic Jim Crawford praises players.

“It was a fantastic performance by the players,” Crawford told RTE afterwards. “Everybody played a huge part in it and as I said before the start of the game, they worked hard all week and they deserved that.

“Ollie deserved his goal, he’s fantastic. For such a young player, who could have been with the 19s this week, he stayed with us and certainly it’s certainly a fantastic finish to this international window. ”

Ireland’s qualification hopes alive.

Ireland’s next match will see them travel to Sweden for the return on March 29th before home games against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro and a trip to Italy wrap up the group in June.

“It gives us huge belief, it makes the game in March a huge game,” an elated Crawford added. “We’re right back in it now and we’re looking forward to that game in March already.”

Ireland have never qualified for the under-21 European Championships and remain in with a shout of changing that ahead of the tournament in Romania and Georgia in June/July 2023.

