Ireland U21 v Israel: Day, time and TV info for first leg of crucial play-off

Ireland U21 v Israel: TV info.

Ireland and Israel clash in the first leg of their crucial play-off at Tallaght Stadium this week and if you can’t make it to the ground, you’ll be able to watch it all unfold on TV.

Jim Crawford’s youngsters have done the nation proud throughout their qualifying campaign for the 2023 European Championships, finishing second Group F behind Italy.

Ireland are now just two matches away from booking their spot in Romania and Georgia next summer and a first ever major tournament for at this level for the boys in green.

Here’s everything you need to know about the first leg between Ireland and Israel.

When is the Ireland v Israel play-off first leg?

Ireland will host Israel at Tallaght Stadium on Friday September 23rd, with the FAI expecting a record crowd for an U21 match. Kick-off for the game is 7pm.

What is at stake?

Victory for Ireland will go a long way to securing a first-ever appearance at the U21 European Championships.

With the second leg taking place in Israel on Tuesday September 27th, it’s imperative that Crawford’s side travel with a positive result in their back pockets.

Will Ireland U21 v Israel be on TV?

The first leg between Ireland and Israel will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and RTE Player.

SQUAD UPDATE | Adam O'Reilly, David Odumosu, Dara Costelloe and Anselmo Garcia MacNulty called-up to U21s squad 🇮🇪#IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 19, 2022

What is the team news?

Just days after Crawford announced his squad for the double-header, he was hit with a number of injury blows.

It was confirmed on Monday that Luca Connell, Liam Kerrigan, Mark McGuinness and David Harrington have all been ruled out, with Dara Costelloe, Anselmo Garcia MacNulty and Adam O’Reilly and David Odumosu all coming in as replacements.

The manager will also be able call upon the experience of Aaron Connolly, a forward with eight senior caps to his name, after the on-loan Venezia man was brought in to boost options.

The full squad, at the time of writing, is as follows:

Goalkeepers: David Odumosu (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Brian Maher (Derry City), Luke McNicholas (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Eiran Cashin (Derby County), Festy Ebosele (Udinese), Andy Lyons (Shamrock Rovers), Anselmo Garcia MacNulty (NAC Breda, on loan from Wolfsburg), Jake O’Brien (RWD Molenbeek, on loan from Crystal Palace), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers), Joe Redmond (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Sean Roughan (Lincoln City).

Midfielders: Finn Azaz (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Aston Villa), Adam O’Reilly (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dawson Devoy (MK Dons), Joe Hodge (Wolves), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Ross Tierney (Motherwell).

Forwards: Aaron Connolly (Venezia, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Evan Ferguson (Brighton & Hove Albion), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (MK Dons, on loan from Rotherham United), Dara Costelloe (Burnley), Ollie O’Neill (Fulham), Mipo Odubeko (Port Vale, on loan from West Ham United), Tyreik Wright (Bradford City, on loan from Aston Villa).

