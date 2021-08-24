The Ireland squad is due to be named this week.

Stephen Kenny has plenty to think about ahead of naming the Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Portugal, Azerbaijan and Serbia.

The manager is expected to name his Ireland squad for the triple-header on Thursday and he will certainly have been pleased with how some of his charges have started the season over in England.

One concern for fans will be the level that some of our players are plying their trade, with new Wigan Athletic recruit James McClean joining the likes of Troy Parrott, Ronan Curtis and Gavin Bazunu at League One level for the duration of this season.

Ireland squad to be named on Thursday.

It’s not impossible to envisage a scenario where captain Seamus Coleman is the only regular Irish starter in the Premier League this season, although Ciaran Clark and Shane Duffy might have something to say about that.

Regardless, we must make the best of what we’ve got. Ahead of the trip to Portugal (September 1st) and the home matches against Azerbaijan (September 4th) and Serbia (September 7th), here’s a lowdown on how Stephen Kenny’s men have been faring early in the campaign.

(Long-term injury absentees such as Enda Stevens and Jason Knight have not been included in our round-up.)

Ireland Goalkeepers.

Darren Randolph

An Ireland regular since 2015, the West Ham goalkeeper has found playing time hard to come by at club level recently.

Alphonse Areola’s arrival at the London Stadium has pushed him further down the pecking order and with some genuine goalkeeping talent breathing down his neck at international level (see below), the 34-year-old’s place in between the Ireland sticks is surely under threat.

Gavin Bazunu

Out of all of Stephen Kenny’s goalkeepers, it would appear that Bazunu is the best place right now.

The 19-year-old Dubliner is on loan at Portsmouth in League One and has already made an impact, keeping three successive clean sheets in his first three games.

He has started the past four games for his country and hasn’t really put a foot wrong, while also impressing with his organisation and communication.

Caoimhin Kelleher

Just like buses, it appears world-class goalkeepers come along two at a time.

Kelleher is one of three Liverpool keepers to have signed long-term deals at the club this summer, with the Corkman tying himself down to another five years.

First choice Alisson Becker has put to pen to paper on a six-year deal and for the time being, his presence in the Anfield goal will not be one Kelleher can overtake easily.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caoimhin Kelleher (@caoimhinkelleher98)

There doesn’t appear to be any sign of the 22-year-old going on loan though, so it looks like he will battle it out with Adrian for a place on the bench this season while getting some valuable experience in cup matches.

The Kelleher v Bazunu battle for the Ireland number one jersey could be a fascinating watch over the next 10 or 15 years.

Mark Travers

Travers spent some time on loan at Swindon Town last season but he is now back at Bournemouth where he has reclaimed the number one jersey.

The Kildare man has started all three of The Cherries’ opening games of the EFL Championship season but has much to do to convince Stephen Kenny after a high-profile error in a 3-2 defeat to Serbia in March.

Ireland squad: Defenders.

Seamus Coleman

Kenny’s captain and go-to man. If he stays fit, Coleman will be a regular in the Everton right-back slot under the new regime of Rafael Benitez.

A club captain as well as an international one, he became just the 14th Irish player to make 300 Premier League appearances in the opening weekend win over Southampton.

The 32-year-old has shown some of the best form of his career since sustaining a serious injury in 2017 while playing for Ireland against Wales.

Shane Duffy

After a miserable spell on loan at Celtic, Duffy is back at Brighton & Hove Albion and has hit the ground running.

The Derryman put in a man-of-the-match performance in the opening day victory at Burnley and followed that up with a goal and a clean sheet in Saturday’s win over Watford.

A happy and in-form Duffy is a valuable asset to Ireland at both ends of the pitch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy)

Matt Doherty

The most impressive Irish performer in the Premier League between 2018 and 2020, things haven’t gone too well for Doherty since his move to Tottenham Hotspur last summer.

One of a number of scapegoats as Jose Mourinho’s time at the club stumbled towards its inevitable conclusion, Doherty has now been reunited with his old Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The right-back came off the bench to help see out a 1-0 victory over Premier League champions Manchester City on the opening day before being widely criticised for his performance in the Uefa Europa Conference League defeat to Pacos de Ferreira of Portugal.

It might be time for the Dubliner to look elsewhere to get his club career back on track.

Dara O’Shea

O’Shea will see Duffy’s goal from an Irish centre-back in England this season and raise him.

The Templeogue man has scored two goals in West Bromwich Albion’s first four EFL Championship games of the season, helping The Baggies to second place in the table.

Has taken Duffy’s place in recent internationals and now appears to be developing into as much of a goal threat as the Brighton man.

John Egan

With Duffy and O’Shea seemingly full of confidence, Egan could find his starting place under threat for the upcoming Ireland matches.

Sheffield United have endured a poor start to the season and lie second from the bottom of the EFL Championship with just one point.

Egan was a part of a Blades defence that conceded four against West Brom last week, with O’Shea among the goals on the night.

Ryan Manning

It seems to be a trend for Ireland defenders to do well against Sheffield United this season, as Manning picked up the man of the match award after playing against them for Swansea City earlier this month.

The match was a goalless draw and was sandwiched by defeats to Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City at the beginning of the season.

Manning is holding down a regular spot in Russell Martin’s defence and The Swans finally got their first win of the EFL Championship campaign, when they defeated Bristol City 1-0 on Friday night.

Ciaran Clark

Clark started Newcastle’s opening Premier League match against West Ham as part of a defence that shipped four goals.

He took his place on the bench for The Magpies’ second defeat of the season, against Aston Villa on Saturday.

Andrew Omobamidele

The 19-year-old defender impressed for Norwich City as The Canaries closed in on promotion to the Premier League last season.

Missed the opening game against Liverpool with tonsillitis but recovered enough to be named on the bench for the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Omobamidele (@a.omobamidele)

Darragh Lenihan

Yet another Irish defender among the goals, Lenihan scored a late winner for Blackburn Rovers in a 2-1 victory at Nottingham Forest last week.

Cyrus Christie

Out of favour at Championship table-toppers Fulham, Christie would have been a natural choice to fill the left wing-back slot left by Stevens’ absence in the World Cup qualifiers.

However, Kenny is sure to be concerned about his lack of game time and may opt for James McClean in this role, like he has done in recent friendlies.

Ireland squad: Midfielders.

James McClean

Speaking of McClean, the Derryman has wasted no time in having an impact after his return to Wigan Athletic last week.

He came on as a sub for The Latics before scoring their second goal of a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic on Saturday.

At 32 years of age, his influence on the Ireland team is in decline and the fact he has moved to play in League One isn’t a good sign for his international prospects.

However, with injuries affecting the Ireland squad, McClean has ample big-game experience, which Kenny might look to in the coming weeks.

Conor Hourihane

The Corkman is back at Aston Villa after a productive loan spell at Swansea City last season.

However, even with the departure of Jack Grealish, he is likely to find playing time hard to come by at Villa Park this season.

An unused substitute in Villa’s win over Newcastle at the weekend, after being left out of the matchday squad entirely for their opening day defeat to Watford.

Josh Cullen

Cullen continues to be a key player in Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht side, despite the departure of central midfield partner Albert Sambi Lokonga to Arsenal.

A regular starter for Ireland in recent times, he will expect to keep his place for the September qualifiers.

Alan Browne

A mainstay at Preston North End since signing from Cork City in 2014.

Has worked his way into Kenny’s plans and scored his first competitive goal for Ireland in that defeat to Serbia in March.

Could see game time over the course of the three qualifiers.

Jayson Molumby

Another young midfielder who Kenny seems to favour, despite the fact his club career seems to have stalled.

Brighton manager Graham Potter has said that the club “are looking for a solution” Molumby, with Swansea reportedly keen on signing him.

A lack of club game time could affect his chances of a start against Portugal.

Harry Arter

Arter joined Nottingham Forest last year but doesn’t appear to be in manager Chris Hughton’s plans.

Recent appearances for the club have been limited to runouts for Andy Reid’s under-23 side and he is unlikely to play in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers if he is even named in the Ireland squad at all.

Daryl Horgan

Horgan impressed as a substitute against Andorra in June, scoring his first Ireland goal to cap a 4-1 victory.

Could be used as an impact sub but, like many of his Irish teammates, it’s not ideal to see him scrapping away at League One level, where he plays for recently-relegated Wycombe Wanderers.

Magical assist from Jason Knight 💫 Super header from Daryl Horgan ⚽️ Goal of the night? #COYBIG | #ANDIRL | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/zhpWThIcbp — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) June 3, 2021

Jeff Hendrick

Hendrick is enduring a bit of a miserable spell amid all of the doom and gloom up at Newcastle.

He can’t get into Steve Bruce’s team and at 29, it would appear his best days in an Irish jersey are behind him.

Robbie Brady

While there are concerns about the level some Ireland players are plying their trade, at least they are playing somewhere.

Brady is now a free agent after being released by Burnley at the end of his contract in June and is said to be waiting for the right move.

Has enough international experience to be seen as a useful asset when Kenny gathers his Ireland squad together.

Jack Byrne

Byrne hasn’t been involved in an Ireland game since November 2020 and looks to be on his way out of Cypriot side APOEL.

The ex-Shamrock Rovers man seems to be a bit down the Ireland pecking order and it will be interesting to see his next move.

James McCarthy

Will have a spring in his step having recently signed for boyhood club Celtic.

However, it seems that the reliable McCarthy, along with the likes of Brady and Hendrick, has been replaced by younger models in the Ireland manager’s plans.

Could see some game time over the three matches, albeit limited.

Ireland squad: Forwards.

Callum Robinson

Our very own CR7 is in a rich vein of form as he prepares to come up against Portugal’s version.

He has scored three goals in West Brom’s opening four games of the season and could well be called upon to lead the line against Portugal on September 1.

With one Ireland goal in 18 appearances though, Robinson is still waiting to find his shooting boots in a green shirt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Callum Robinson (@callumrobinson7)

Troy Parrott

The young Dubliner is currently going through the most fruitful period of his fledgling career.

He opened his senior Ireland account with a brace against Andorra in June and has followed that up with two goals in three games (and a heck of an assist) for new loan club MK Dons.

Again, there’s the League One aspect but Parrott’s confidence is sure to be high heading into the September qualifiers.

James Collins

Signed by Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City this summer, Collins has yet to score in four appearances for the Welsh side.

Like Browne, he netted his first competitive goal for Ireland against Serbia in March and it might just be a case of Kenny having to make do.

Ronan Curtis

A Portsmouth teammate of Bazunu’s for the current season, he has yet to score despite starting all four games of the club’s League One campaign so far.

Very much a backup option for Ireland, he has yet to score in seven appearances for his country.

Adam Idah

A knee injury suffered on Ireland duty last November appears to have stalled the youngster’s progress.

Back in the Premier League with newly-promoted Norwich, he came on as a 77th-minute sub for Teemu Pukki in The Canaries’ opening day defeat to Liverpool.

If fitness allows, Kenny is sure to be considering him as an option for the upcoming games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Idah (@adamidah__)

Aaron Connolly

Like Idah, Connolly’s steady rise in the game has been hampered by injury.

He came on as a sub in Brighton’s win over Watford at the weekend and has enough talent to kick on this season if he remains fit.

He should be included in the Ireland squad and will be on the hunt for his first senior international goal if called upon.

Shane Long

Very much the granddad of this Irish team, you’d probably forgotten he was still involved.

However, the 34-year-old started as recently as the 1-1 draw with Qatar in March and is back in the Premier League with Southampton following a loan spell at Bournemouth.

An unused substitute for The Saints against Manchester United on Sunday, Long is Ireland’s seventh-highest ever scorer with 17 goals in 88 appearances since making his debut all the way back in 2007.

Like some of the older players mentioned above, Kenny might be keen to have him around the Ireland squad, as a source of encouragement for the younger players.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Dara O'Shea, Ireland, ireland squad, shane duffy, squad, stephen kenny, troy parrott, world cup qualifiers