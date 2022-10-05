Picking a hypothetical 26-man Ireland squad for the Qatar World Cup

Ireland World Cup squad.

We don’t need reminding that Ireland haven’t qualified for the 2022 World Cup, but that doesn’t mean we can’t join in the fun.

And by fun, we mean painstakingly picking a hypothetical 26-man Ireland squad for the tournament even though no one asked us to and it’s 100% unnecessary.

Sure look, Stephen Kenny won’t get to do it, so we may as well have a go on his behalf.

For this edition of the World Cup, Fifa are allowing squads of 23-26, which must be submitted by November 13th, ahead of the tournament’s start date on November 20th.

Here’s who we think would be travelling with Ireland to Qatar, if we had qualified.

Ireland World Cup squad – Goalkeepers.

Gavin Bazunu, Caoimhin Kelleher, Mark Travers.

The trio picks that picks itself.

We’re fairly blessed in the goalkeeping department at the moment, with all three of the aforementioned stoppers being at Premier League clubs, with varying degrees of playing time.

If Ireland were kicking off a World Cup campaign in November, it’s likely that Bazunu would be getting the nod between the sticks, with Kelleher on hand to deputise in case of injury.

The presence of Travers completes a triumvirate that would have been the envy of many nations at the tournament.

Centre-backs.

Shane Duffy, John Egan, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, Andrew Omobamidele.

With 26 players on the plane, there would be a fair few who would be kicking their heels more than most during the tournament.

Duffy would arguably be one of them, as a lack of club playing time and the emergence of young central-defensive talents has seen him pushed down the pecking order.

Still, he’s a good man to have around the hotel and would be an able deputy in the event of injury, or even as a sub if we were in search of a late goal.

Collins and Egan would be sure starters in a back three, with Omobamidele and O’Shea left to compete for the final spot. Given the form of the Norwich man, he’d just about get the nod from us for the opening game.

Full-backs/Wing-backs.

James McClean, Robbie Brady, Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty.

Without doubt the most experienced department in our squad, with over 250 caps between the quartet.

Selection would very much be dependent on the opposition, with all of them having something to offer either defensively or going forward.

Coleman can also slot in at central defence if he was needed, while a couple of the midfielders mentioned below have the versatility to do a job on the flanks.

Midfielders.

Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby, Jeff Hendrick, Alan Browne, Callum O’Dowda, Conor Coventry, Will Smallbone.

A mix of youth an experience in the centre of the park.

Cullen is a guaranteed starter, as is Knight, although the Derby County man could take up a position further forward.

He may divide opinion but Hendrick has major tournament experience, while the uncapped Coventry and Smallbone have shown with the U21s that they can handle the big occasion.

Forwards.

Michael Obafemi, Troy Parrott, Chiedozie Ogbene, Callum Robinson, Adam Idah, Evan Ferguson.

We’re taking Ferguson as our teenage wildcard, our Michael Owen, our Theo Walcott.

Of course, we’d be looking for the kind of impact that Owen made in 1998 and not the unused Walcott in 2006, and we feel that Ferguson would be capable of a magic moment.

Obafemi has established himself as the first forward on the team sheet in recent games and would likely be supported by Parrott and Ogbene, or indeed the aforementioned Knight.

The nation would be sweating on the fitness of Idah, as his unique skillset could be key in unlocking defences in crucial group games.

Missing out.

26 is the highest number of squad members that Fifa have allowed at a World Cup, so anyone missing out would be disappointed.

However, for the likes of Conor Hourihane, Liam Scales, Scott Hogan and Darragh Lenihan, it would be a case of so close and yet so far.

