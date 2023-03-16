Stephen Kenny names 26-man Ireland squad for Latvia and France games

Ireland squad named for Latvia and France games.

Stephen Kenny has named a 26-man Ireland squad for the upcoming matches at the Aviva Stadium against Latvia and France.

Mikey Johnston, on loan at Vitoria Guimaraes from Celtic, gets his first call-up, after receiving official Fifa clearance to make the switch from Scotland to Ireland last week.

Norwich pair return to Ireland squad.

Norwich City pair Adam Idah and Andrew Omobamidele return to the squad for the first time since 2021, while Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens miss out through injury.

Brighton’s 18-year-old striker Evan Ferguson is included, after bursting on to the Premier League scene in the time since he won his first two senior Ireland caps in November friendlies against Norway and Malta.

Latvia and France matches.

Jason Knight and Will Keane also return to the squad, after missing out on those matches.

Ireland face Latvia in a friendly at the Aviva on March 22nd, before starting their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign against France at the same venue on March 27th.

The full Ireland squad for the Latvia and France games is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth).

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Atletico Madrid), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), John Egan (Sheffield United), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Callum O’Dowda (Cardiff City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Will Smallbone (Stoke City, on loan from Southampton), Jamie McGrath (Dundee United), Mark Sykes (Bristol City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Burnley), Evan Ferguson (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Mikey Johnston (Vitoria, on loan from Celtic).

