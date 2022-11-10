Ireland squad named with Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone included

Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone included in Ireland squad.

Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone have been included in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad for the upcoming friendlies against Norway and Malta.

The pair have been rewarded for their form in the recent qualifying campaign for the U21 European Championships, which ended in a penalty shootout defeat to Israel in September.

Evan Ferguson makes Ireland squad.

Elsewhere, squad stalwarts Shane Duffy and Conor Hourihane have been left out, with Middlesbrough’s Darragh Lenihan being preferred in defence, while Dundee United’s Jamie McGrath returns in midfield.

A first senior call-up is the culmination of a memorable few months for Ferguson, who scored his first Brighton goal in a Carabao Cup clash with Forest Green Rovers back in August.

On the day of his 18th birthday last month, he signed his first long-term professional contract, committing himself to the Seagulls until 2026.

Brighton move.

Ferguson hit the headlines back in September 2019, when he made his senior competitive debut for Bohemians as a 14-year-old.

He moved over to Brighton in January 2021, where he progressed quickly through the under-18s and under-21 set-ups, before making a senior debut in the Carabao Cup against Cardiff City in August of the same year.

Ferguson was a regular in Graham Potter’s matchday squads during the latter part of last season, being named on the bench in the Premier League on 17 occasions.

He was only substituted in once though, playing 22 minutes of a 3-0 defeat to Burnley back in February.

SQUAD ANNOUNCED | Norway & Malta @OfficialBHAFC striker Evan Ferguson receives his first senior call-up as well as Will Smallbone 👏 Five players return to the squad including @dundeeunitedfc midfielder Jamie McGrath ⤵️ 17/11 | 🇮🇪🆚🇳🇴

20/11 | 🇲🇹🆚🇮🇪 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 10, 2022

Will Smallbone.

Smallbone has appeared 18 times for Stoke City in the Championship this season, scoring one goal as he gains vital first-team experience on loan from Southampton.

Ireland host Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday November 17th, with Manchester City forward Erling Haaland included in the opposition’s squad.

Kenny’s men will then jet off to Malta for another friendly on Sunday November 20th.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Evan Ferguson, Ireland, Will Smallbone