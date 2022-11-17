Ireland v Norway: Player ratings as Stephen Kenny’s men fall to defeat

Ireland v Norway: Player ratings.

Ireland lost 2-1 to Norway at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday night, in a game that won’t live long in the memory, and here are our player ratings for the defeat.

Alan Browne’s long-range strike in the second half was the highlight for the Boys in Green, but before and after, it was a fairly lacklustre showing from Stephen Kenny‘s men.

Norway’s goals came from Leo Ostigard and Ohi Omoijuanfo either side of the break. On the bright side, teenager Evan Ferguson made his long-awaited international debut as a substitute.

Here’s how we rated Ireland’s players.

Ireland player ratings v Norway.

Gavin Bazunu – 6.5

Rushed a clearance midway through the first half, leading to a shot. Couldn’t do much about the goal and made a good save from short-range just before the hour.

Alan Browne – 6.5

What a goal from the Preston man. Should have scored previously, when he was landed with a loose ball early in the second half. Awarded the official Player of the Match award but it was slim pickings.

Republic of Ireland 1-1 Norway – Alan Browne equalises for Ireland with a fabulous finish from outside the area. #IRLNOR 📱Updates – http://https://t.co/xMsBTAjRBN

📺Watch – http://https://t.co/wQsvKI41BU pic.twitter.com/ejG2PttUO2 — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 17, 2022

Dara O’Shea – 6

Showed good passing in the first half but was complicit in the opening Norway goal, much like the rest of the Ireland defence.

John Egan – 6.5

Lost Ostigard for the opening Norway goal, at the end of a first half in which he marshalled the defence well. Could have added to his recent Ireland scoring run in the second half.

Nathan Collins – 6

Made a couple of blocks in the first half but could have done better for the goal. His frequent sojourns forward are sure to provide plenty of fun for supporters over the coming years.

Half-time: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Norway – Leo Ostigard's header from a corner ensures the visitors lead at the break. #IRLNOR 📱Updates – http://https://t.co/xMsBTAjRBN

📺Watch – http://https://t.co/wQsvKI41BU pic.twitter.com/vQKo0IaBkl — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) November 17, 2022

Matt Doherty – 6

Got up and down the right flank as usual but little end product. Regularly cut into the box to get on the end of crosses from the left, as is often the case with the Spurs man, but to no avail tonight.

Josh Cullen – 6

Provided good cover for the defence and passed the ball well. A decent, if unspectacular, night for the recently-crowned international player of the year.

Jayson Molumby – 6.5

Was his typical tenacious self and provided strong cover for the defence. Once again, a little too quick to have a word with the officials when something doesn’t go his way.

Callum Robinson – 6

Tried hard in the first half but without much end product. Showed energy in the second, helping to lift an otherwise flat atmosphere at the Aviva, and provided the cross for Egan’s chance.

Callum O’Dowda – 6.5

Saw plenty of the ball and got some crosses in during the opening exchanges. Had a chance with a header just after the hour, and probably should have scored.

Michael Obafemi – 6

Isolated and anonymous in the first half and never really got into the game, though improved during the second period. Now firmly a favourite of the Aviva crowd, Obafemi will have many better nights ahead.

Subs.

Robbie Brady – 5

The in-form wing-back replaced O’Dowda on 75 minutes but had little impact.

Chiedozie Ogbene – 6

Also got 15 minutes and tried to make the most of that limited time.

Jeff Hendrick – N/A

An eight-minute cameo, not on long enough to rate.

Evan Ferguson – N/A

Barely got a touch but a wonderful moment for the 18-year-old, as he made his senior international debut in the dying minutes.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, stephen kenny