Ireland v Norway: Day, time and TV info for international friendly

Ireland v Norway: TV info.

Ireland take on Norway in an international friendly this coming Thursday and we have all of the TV info you need.

Sadly, for those hoping to get a glimpse of Erling Haaland, the Manchester City forward will not be taking part after suffering from injury in recent weeks.

From Ireland’s point of view the game against Norway, and a second friendly against Malta three days later, will provide Stephen Kenny with opportunities to assess his squad ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s friendly.

When do Ireland play Norway?

Ireland host Norway in an international friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday November 17th. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What is at stake?

There are no competitive points on offer, so Kenny will be able to have a look at his team without the pressure of needing a result.

U21 stars Evan Ferguson and Will Smallbone have been called into the senior squad for the first time, so supporters could be able to witness the beginning of what could be long international careers.

Who will be playing for Norway?

As mentioned previously, Erling Haaland will be rested by Norway manager Stale Solbakken, ahead of their friendly against Finland on Sunday.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard will likely take to the field, while Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi is also in the squad.

Elyounoussi could come up against club teammate Gavin Bazunu, if the goalkeeper is selected by Kenny.

How can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and RTE Player. Peter Collins will front the coverage from 7pm, with analysis from Dietmar Hamann and commentary from Darragh Moloney.

