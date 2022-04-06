Ireland’s Nathan Collins opens scoring as Burnley beat Everton in crucial relegation six-pointer

Nathan Collins opens scoring v Everton.

Ireland international Nathan Collins opened the scoring as Burnley defeated Everton in what was a huge game in the battle to avoid the drop.

At the beginning of the game, Burnley were 18th in the Premier League, four points behind the Toffees who sat just above the relegation zone, and it was Leixlip native Collins who got the ball rolling on a dramatic night at Turf Moor.

Nathan Collins finds net.

Just 12 minutes in, Collins got his right foot on the end of a Maxwel Cornet corner to fire home and score his first goal for the Clarets since signing for Sean Dyche’s side last summer.

Before the end of the half though, Everton were in front, after referee Mike Dean awarded Frank Lampard’s men two penalties, both of which were converted by Richarlison.

A 57th-minute Jay Rodriguez goal set up a grandstand finish and it was Cornet who sent the home fans into raptures by hitting the winner with just five minutes left to play.

"Defensively DIABOLICAL" 🥵️ Nathan Collins sends a shiver down the spine of every Evertonian as Burnley take the lead 👀 pic.twitter.com/8DcXvE4kOh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 6, 2022

Big week for Nathan Collins.

Burnley are now just a point behind Everton with both sides having played the same number of games and if Dyche’s men do stay up, the contribution of Collins is likely to be remembered fondly by the club’s supporters.

The 20-year-old’s goal comes just eight days after he played his first full 90 minutes for Ireland, helping Stephen Kenny’s side to a clean sheet in a 1-0 friendly win over Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.

While Collins and his teammates will be celebrating a hard-earned win, the prospect of Everton being relegated for the first time in 71 years is starting to appear more realistic.

Everton misery.

Since Lampard came in at the end of January, his side have won two and lost seven of their nine Premier League matches and their eight remaining fixtures don’t look too kind either.

The Goodison Park side still have to play Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal, while two matches against Leicester City are also still to come.

Perhaps the most pivotal will be the one against fellow strugglers Watford on May 11th, with the Hornets now just three points behind Everton.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: burnley, everton, Nathan Collins, Republic of Ireland