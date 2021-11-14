Player ratings from Ireland’s impressive win over Luxembourg

An impressive win for Ireland in Luxembourg.

Here are our player ratings after Ireland defeated Luxembourg 3-0 on Sunday evening and we might as well just say it now – Stephen Kenny will be staying on as Republic of Ireland manager.

It was the perfect end to a group that started so badly and Ireland‘s second half performance was up there with some of the best football they’ve played throughout the campaign.

Here’s how we rated the players.

Luxembourg v Ireland player ratings.

Gavin Bazunu – 8

Made a remarkable first half save off a deflected Olivier Thill effort. Displayed strong communication skills, regularly barking orders at a central defensive trio that is much more experienced than he is.

Seamus Coleman – 7

Held things together as always and it was good to see the captain complete 180 minutes over the course of the week.

Shane Duffy – 8

A shaky start for the big man but he once again popped up with a big goal. His seventh for the country he adores representing and his third of the current campaign, if you include the one in the 4-0 win over Qatar last month.

The big man 💚 Great header by Shane Duffy to open the scoring for Ireland 😄#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #LUXIRLpic.twitter.com/5V67CYX7C2 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2021

John Egan – 7

Solid as ever and surely one of the first names on Kenny’s team sheet these days.

Matt Doherty – 7

A quiet night for the Tottenham Hotspur man but could have opened the scoring with a long-range effort early in the second half.

James McClean – 7

Worked as hard as ever on Ireland’s left flank, in both attack and defence. Should have done better with a shot in the 39th minute.

Nearly caught Luxembourg goalkeeper Ralph Schon out with a 65th minute effort.

The Derryman’s 88th cap, placing him joint-tenth in Ireland’s all-time list along with Tony Cascarino and Shane Long.

Josh Cullen – 8

Cullen is one of the success stories of the campaign. A fine delivery for Duffy’s goal and his place in the centre of Ireland’s midfield looks secure for the next campaign.

Jeff Hendrick – 7

Was about to be given a very poor rating before providing a superb pass in the build-up to Ogbene’s goal. Showed what he can still do after an anonymous first half.

Callum Robinson – 8

Forced the first save of the game in the ninth minute and was as energetic as ever. Will be glad to have added a late goal to make it six strikes in his last four games for Ireland.

This is the way we play 🤩 The third goal tonight scored by Callum Robinson which ensured victory for the Boys in Green 🇮🇪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #LUXIRLpic.twitter.com/C9FiWleinN — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2021

Chiedozie Ogbene – 9

What a performance. Put on an exhibition of skills in the first half, with the Luxembourg defence panicking every time he attacked.

Took his goal superbly before going off to a standing ovation from the away support. Taken to international football like a duck to water and we can expect to see a lot more of the 24-year-old.

Another Ireland goal for Chiedozie Ogbene and a great one it was! 👏 Really good performance so far 💚#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #LUXIRLpic.twitter.com/0c0zzyeqUf — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 14, 2021

Adam Idah – 6

Made his presence felt at times and should have gotten a penalty in the first half. Overall though, looked a bit lost as scoring opportunities failed to arise. Substituted after an hour as Kenny tweaked his tactics.

Subs:

Jason Knight – 9

A welcome return for the ex-Cabinteely man and what an impact. Did well to earn the free kick from which Ireland scored their first goal and provided a beautiful little passes for the Ogbene and Robinson strikes.

Alan Browne – N/A

Conor Hourihane N/A

Andrew Omobamidele N/A

Troy Parrott N/A

