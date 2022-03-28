Ireland v Lithuania: Time, TV details and team news for international friendly

Ireland v Lithuania TV details.

Just three days after drawing 2-2 with Belgium, Ireland will be back on your TV when they come up against Lithuania on Tuesday night at the Aviva Stadium.

Spirits are high in the Ireland camp after Saturday’s result in front of a packed Aviva Stadium extended their unbeaten run to seven matches.

Improving Ireland.

The mood is a far cry from what it was like this time last year when doubts over Stephen Kenny’s suitability for the role of manager intensified after a defeat to Luxembourg.

However, since that nadir, Ireland have only lost one game, and that was to a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Portugal in Faro back in September.

While the result on Tuesday isn’t important in the grand scheme of things, Ireland will be expected to go one better than they did against Belgium and pick up a win, with a big scoreline surely a welcome bonus.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ireland v Lithuania.

Will Ireland v Lithuania be on TV?

Yes, but it will only be available to those who subscribe to Sky Sports.

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Arena, with kick-off pencilled in for 7.45pm on Tuesday night. Virgin Media Sport will show highlights of the game from 10pm.

What is the form of both sides?

As mentioned above, Ireland are on a good run of form and will be looking to build further on that against the side currently ranked 137th in the world.

Lithuania finished bottom of a World Cup qualifying group that also contained Northern Ireland, Switzerland and Italy. They lost seven matches and won just one, at home to Bulgaria by a 3-1 scoreline.

More recently, they only defeated traditional European minnows San Marino 2-1 last Friday, a result that is sure to boost Irish hopes of a big victory.

What is the team news?

Ireland assistant manager Keith Andrews confirmed on Monday that there are no injury concerns in the Ireland squad ahead of the visit of Lithuania, while also stating that there will be changes to the team that lined up against Belgium.

Will Keane, prolific in front of goal for Wigan Athletic this season, could be in line for his first Ireland start, while Alan Browne could expect to be picked from the off after his goalscoring cameo on Saturday.

