Ireland legend says Tottenham played the “perfect game” v Man City

Tottenham v Man City.

Tottenham Hotspur played the “perfect game” in beating Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

That’s according to legendary Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Shay Given who, like many, was thoroughly impressed with the performance of Antonio Conte’s side as they blew the Premier League title race wide open.

Tottenham blow title race wide open.

While Tottenham’s victory boosted heir own chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, it also opened the door for Liverpool to catch Man City at the top of the table after the Reds defeated Norwich City earlier on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are now only six points behind Pep Guardiola’s men with a game in hand and the two teams also have to face each other in April.

Football fans and broadcasters will no doubt be grateful to Spurs for injecting some life into the title race but to focus solely on that would be disservice to the North London outfit.

Harry Kane inspires Spurs v Man City.

Led by Harry Kane, who scored two goals in a tremendous performance against his would-be employers, Conte’s side out-thought their hosts and Given feels that the three points were exactly what they deserved.

“They’ll be hurting after today, there’s no getting away from that,” the former Man City stopper said of his old club on Premier League Productions.

“An interesting stat, 62 touches in the box and Tottenham had six, scoring three goals. I think Tottenham played the perfect game. Pep talks about them sitting really compact and not coming out but that was the game plan from Conte.

“Just stay nice and compact, it looked like a 4-5-1 most of the game really but the players they have on the break, Tottenham were so quick and when they did get in Man City’s box, they were clinical.”

Tottenham bounce back.

It was a timely victory for Tottenham, who had lost each of their previous Premier League games, while Conte’s interview with Sky Italia earlier this week led to more talk of unrest in the camp.

The victory should do wonders for their confidence as they look to clinch a top four place. Next up for Conte’s side, a visit to Burnley on Wednesday night.

