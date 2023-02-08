Ireland legend “would be worth £80 million in today’s market”

Damien Duff “would be worth £80 million”.

Former Ireland winger Damien Duff would be worth £80 million in today’s dizzying football transfer market.

That’s the opinion of the Dubliner’s fellow former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin, who has been speaking to Football Betting Online on the back of a crazy January transfer window for Premier League clubs.

Chelsea were at the forefront of the massive outlay, as the Blues splashed out close to £300 million on the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Had Duff been 20 years younger, Nevin feels that the current Shelbourne boss would have commanded a similar fee.

Pat Nevin on Damien Duff.

“Damien Duff would be worth around the same price as Mykhailo Mudryk if he was playing now, so around £80 million,” said the former Scotland international.

“Chelsea have done these club record deals loads over the years, you could say the same with Eden Hazard, how much would a young Hazard be worth in today’s market?

“It makes sense why the market has inflated because of all the TV revenue and more, which is why I think players like Hazard and Duff would be worth a lot more in today’s market.”

Damien Duff transfer.

In the summer of 2003, Duff made the move from Blackburn Rovers to Chelsea for the relatively-measly fee of £17 million.

At the time, he was seen as not only one of the top Irish talents, but one of the finest wingers in Europe, and he paid the Stamford Bridge outfit back by helping them to back-to-back Premier League titles in 2004/05 and 2005/06.

Last month, Chelsea paid Shakhtar Donetsk £62 million for Mudryk, but the fee could rise to £89 million with add-ons.

Most expensive Irish players.

Given that Duff starred a World Cup the year before moving to London, it’s certainly not unfathomable that Chelsea could have paid even more for the Ireland man in today’s money.

Duff held the record as the most expensive Irish player for five years, until his old friend Robbie Keane switched from Tottenham Hotspur to Liverpool for £19 million in 2008.

The record is now held by central defender Nathan Collins, who made the move from Burnley to Wolverhampton Wanderers for a fee of £20.5 million last summer.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, damien duff, Ireland