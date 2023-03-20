Ireland v Latvia: Day, time and TV info for first match of 2023

Ireland v Latvia: TV info.

Ireland face Latvia in an international friendly this week, and the match will be broadcast live on TV.

The game against the Latvians will be the final opportunity for Stephen Kenny to get his house in order before the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign kicks off against France on March 27th.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Ireland v Latvia on TV.

When does Ireland v Latvia take place?

Ireland host Latvia at the Aviva Stadium on Wednesday March 22nd, with kick-off pencilled in for 7.45pm.

SQUAD | Kenny names 26-man squad for Latvia & France Mikey Johnston receives first call-up whilst @NorwichCityFC duo Andrew Omobamidele & Adam Idah return to the squad for the first time since 2021 Roll on next week 🤩 22/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇱🇻 | 7.45pm

27/03 | 🇮🇪🆚🇫🇷 | 7.45pm pic.twitter.com/jenfquoDjG — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 16, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

It will also be available to watch on Premier Sports 1, which is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack that also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

The Football Association of Ireland is delighted to confirm Mikey Johnston has received FIFA international clearance 🇮🇪 Johnston is now available for selection for the Latvia & France fixtures ⤵️ — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) March 8, 2023

What is the team news?

Kenny confirmed his 26-man squad for the Latvia and France games last week, with Mikey Johnston included for the first time.

There are also returns for Adam Idah, Andrew Omobamidele and Jason Knight, but Shane Duffy and Enda Stevens miss out through injury.

Ireland supporters will be keen to get a look at Evan Ferguson from the start, and Kenny may use the game as an opportunity to try out the in-form teenager ahead of the more important France test.

However, with the Brighton forward and John Egan both having come through FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday, the manager may just manage their minutes due to the quick turnaround.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland