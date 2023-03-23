Ireland v France: Day, time and TV info for opening Euro 2024 qualifier

Ireland v France: TV info.

Ireland are set take on France in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier and we have all of the TV details below.

The current France squad is arguably the most high-profile team to come to the Aviva Stadium since a Shane Long goal earned a 1-0 win over then-world champions Germany in 2015.

It’s that history of grinding out big results that will give Ireland’s players and supporters some hope, as they head into battle with a nation that has reached the last two World Cup finals.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Ireland v France on TV.

When does Ireland v France take place?

Ireland host France at the Aviva Stadium on Monday March 27th, with kick-off scheduled for 7.45pm.

🗣️ "At the end of the day, it’s just a game of football.” Evan Ferguson. 18 years old. 👏🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/xevNahmWr7 — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) March 23, 2023

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2 and the RTE Player, with coverage getting underway at 7pm.

It will also be available to watch live on Premier Sports 1, where coverage starts at 7.35pm.

Premier Sports 1 is part of the ‘Sports Extra’ pack that also contains BT Sport channels. Existing Sky Sports customers can add Sports Extra for €10 a month for six months.

For Sky TV customers who do not have Sky Sports, Sports Extra costs €17 a month for the first six months and €34 a month thereafter.

Premier Sports is also available on a NOW TV Sports Extra Day or Month Membership.

Highlights of the match will be shown on Virgin Media Two from 10pm on the night.

What is at stake?

Three crucial points towards a first major tournament qualification since Euro 2016.

While Ireland will be big underdogs against France, a draw will have to be the very least Stephen Kenny’s side are aiming for in their opening game in Group B.

While the other four group contenders play on Friday evening, Ireland will have a night off to assess the threat of Kylian Mbappe et al, before Les Bleus arrive for in Dublin.

Ireland form guide.

Ireland beat Latvia 3-2 in their final warm-up game ahead of the qualifiers, on a wet night at the Aviva on Wednesday.

While the nature the goals conceded were worryingly familiar, there were plenty of encouraging signs, including the performance of Will Smallbone, Evan Ferguson’s first international goal, and a silky cameo from Mikey Johnston.

However, there’s no guarantee that the aforementioned trio will start against the French, with Kenny potentially playing it safe by bringing in some more experienced players.

France form.

France come into the game on the back of losing the 2022 World Cup Final on penalties to Argentina, a result which stopped them from becoming the first back-to-back world champions since 1962.

Didier Deschamps’ side are entering a new cycle, following the retirements of Hugo Lloris and Raphael Varane, with Mbappe was handed the captaincy by the manager earlier this week.

France will host the Netherlands in their opening game of the group on Friday night, and the result there will go a long way to determining the mood they will be in when they arrive in Dublin.

Read More About: euro 2024, Ireland