Irish forwards light up Championship on eve of Stephen Kenny squad announcement

Irish forwards lit up the Championship on Wednesday night, with Scott Hogan, Chiedozie Ogbene and Georgie Kelly all among the goals.

Hogan hit a hat-trick for Birmingham City as the Blues won away at Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion for the first time in 17 years.

Scott Hogan an option for Stephen Kenny?

The 30-year-old’s strikes secured a 3-2 win for John Eustace’s men, and took his own tally for the season to five goals in nine games.

Hogan has yet to find the net for Ireland in 11 appearances, but with Stephen Kenny announcing his squad for the upcoming Nations League games on Thursday, the striker is sure to feature heavily in his thinking.

Irish forwards score for high-flying Rotherham.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Ogbene and Kelly were among the goals for Rotherham United, as they won 3-0 at home to Blackpool.

Ogbene opened the scoring on 34 minutes, before Jamaica international Wes Harding made it 2-0 with eight minutes remaining.

Former Bohemians man Kelly, who had come on a as a 76th-minute substitute, added the third on 85 minutes when he fired home a rebound after Ogbene’s long-range effort was parried by Blackpool goalkeeper Daniel Grimshaw.

The goal was Kelly’s first in the second tier of English football and his best moment in a Rotherham shirt since his debut goal in April sealed promotion to the Championship.

Georgie Kelly.

The win took the Millers to 13 points from their opening eight games, with the newly-promoted side now sitting ninth in the table.

“Georgie’s [goal] was the most difficult, he took it really well,” said Rotherham boss Paul Warne afterwards. “Wash (Conor Washington) had been playing really well up to then and Georgie came on and had an impact. For a striker to go and get a goal is pretty ‘Roy of the Rovers’ stuff.”

While Kelly won’t be included in the Ireland squad on Thursday, a strong run of form from now until the end of the season could see the 25-year-old enter in to Kenny’s plans.

As for Hogan and Ogbene, the Ireland manager will be pleased to see them among the goals, particularly with the likes of Troy Parrott and Michael Obafemi struggling in front of goal this season.

Ireland are due to travel to Glasgow to face Scotland on September 24th, before hosting Armenia at the Aviva Stadium three days later.

