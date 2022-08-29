Ireland v Finland: Day, time and TV details for pivotal World Cup qualifier

Ireland v Finland: TV details.

Ireland take on Finland this week and if you haven’t got a ticket for Tallaght Stadium, we have all of the TV details you need below.

The Dublin 24 venue is sold out for what is arguably the most-anticipated match in the history of Ireland’s women’s team. Here’s everything you need to know about Ireland v Finland.

When are Ireland playing Finland?

Ireland take on Finland at Tallaght Stadium this coming Thursday, September 1st. The match will kick off at 7pm.

What is at stake?

Ireland go into the game knowing that a win would guarantee them a play-off spot for the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Vera Pauw’s side sit in second place in Group A, just a point ahead of Thursday’s opponents, and defeat for Ireland would put the Finns in the driving seat with one game to go.

However, Finland will host group winners Sweden in their final game on September 6th, while Ireland will travel to Slovakia, who are fourth in the group with just one win from six games.

A draw with Finland would see Ireland sweating over a win in Slovakia, so with a full-voiced Tallaght Stadium behind them on Thursday, the Girls in Green should be going all out for the win.

Ireland have never qualified for a major tournament and haven’t been in a play-off situation since 2008 so, in truth, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

How can I watch the game on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on RTE 2, with the broadcast getting underway at 6.30pm. It will also be screened worldwide on RTE Player.

What is the team news?

Pauw named a 28-player squad for the upcoming double-header last week, with the likes of Harriet Scott, Megan Campbell and Leanne Kiernan all returning after missing the 9-0 win over Georgia in June.

CONFIRMED | WNT Squad Vera Pauw calls up 28 players for @FIFAWWC qualifiers Sep 1 | 🇮🇪 v 🇫🇮

Sep 6 | 🇸🇰 v 🇮🇪 Both games LIVE on RTÉ2 / RTÉ Player#IRLFIN | #COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/jFBA4T55TV — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) August 26, 2022

Ireland squad.

The full squad for the matches v Finland and Slovakia is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Claire O’Riordan (Celtic), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Chloe Mustaki (Bristol City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Jess Ziu (West Ham United), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Amber Barrett (FFC Turbine Potsdam), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Saoirse Noonan (Durham WFC).

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, ireland womens team, irlwnt