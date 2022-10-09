Ireland drawn in toughest of Euro 2024 qualifying groups

Ireland get tough Euro 2024 qualifying group.

Ireland have been drawn with Netherlands and France in a tough qualifying group for Euro 2024.

Stephen Kenny’s side were third seeds in the draw which took place in Frankfurt on Sunday morning and ended up being drawn with two of the toughest possible teams.

Ireland haven’t played France competitively since 2009, when an unpunished Thierry Henry handball contributed to France winning a World Cup play-off.

The matches against the Netherlands will bring back memories of a successful qualifying campaign for the 2002 World Cup, when Mick McCarthy’s side took four points from two games against the Dutch.

Group B is completed by Greece and Gibraltar.

𝗨𝗘𝗙𝗔 𝗘𝗨𝗥𝗢 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 𝗤𝗨𝗔𝗟𝗜𝗙𝗬𝗜𝗡𝗚 Here’s a look at our group 🇮🇪👇 The road to #EURO2024 begins in March – fixtures announced in due course #COYBIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/JZjpELyX31 — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) October 9, 2022

How does qualifying work?

As hosts, Germany automatically qualify for the tournament, while Russia are still banned by Uefa due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 53 remaining associations have been divided into ten groups, seven of which contain five teams and three of which contain six teams.

The winners and runners-up in each group will qualify automatically for Euro 2024, while the remaining three teams will be decided through play-offs.

12 teams will be selected based on their Nations League performance and they will then be divided into three paths, each containing four teams, with one team from each path qualifying for the final tournament.

Euro 2024.

The European Championship qualifying campaign gets underway in March.

Ireland will go into the Euro 2024 qualifying on the back of a mediocre performance in the Uefa Nations League. Kenny’s side finished third in League B Group 1, with just two wins out of six games.

