Ireland drop to lowest Fifa world ranking since 2014

Ireland drop to 50th in world.

The Republic of Ireland have dropped to 50th in the Fifa world rankings, the country’s lowest position since 2014.

Stephen Kenny’s side were 47th last month but a September international window which featured a defeat to Portugal and draws against Azerbaijan and Serbia, has seen them drop three places.

Republic overtaken by Northern Ireland.

Ireland dropped as low as 64th in 2014, as Martin O’Neill looked began to rebuild after the misery of the late Giovanni Trapattoni era.

The country reached as high as 23rd in 2016, in the midst of a memorable European Championship run, but have since embarked on a steady slump as O’Neill’s reign gave way to Mick McCarthy, who then handed over to Kenny in April 2020.

The latest rankings have seen the Republic overtaken by Northern Ireland, who have climbed four places to 47th on the back of a decent start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Ian Baraclough’s men thumped Lithuania 4-1 earlier this month and followed that up with a creditable draw at home to Switzerland.

England rise in Fifa world rankings.

England, meanwhile, have risen to third, their highest position in nine years, after coming agonisingly close to winning Euro 2020 this summer.

Gareth Southgate’s side went all the way to the final at Wembley, where they took the lead against Italy, before ultimately losing in a penalty shootout.

Despite their continental success, Italy remain in fifth position, with Belgium still on top followed by Brazil, England and France.

Scotland are up to 45th after registering back-to-back World Cup qualifying victories, while Wales remain in 19th.

Ireland supporters still divided.

Despite a return of two points from three matches in September, Stephen Kenny’s signed off the window with a late equaliser against Serbia at the Aviva Stadium, leaving some fans in buoyant mood.

Coupled with the performance in the last-gasp defeat to Portugal, certain sections of the Irish support have been given cause for encouragement. Others, however, will be looking for a marked improvement when the squad gathers in October for matches against Azerbaijan and Qatar.

