Ireland discover potential Women’s World Cup play-off opponents

Ireland learn Women’s World Cup play-off fate.

Ireland have been drawn to play against either Scotland or Austria away from home in their Women’s World Cup qualifying play-off this October.

Vera Pauw’s side will be skipping the first round of the play-offs, after finishing third best runner-up in Uefa qualifying behind Switzerland and Iceland.

Ireland chase historic Women’s World Cup appearance.

The other six runners-up will all take part in the first round on October 6th, with Scotland v Austria being one of the three ties.

In the other first round ties, Wales and Bosnia & Herzegovina will compete for the prize of facing Switzerland in round 2, while the winner of Portugal and Belgium will play Iceland.

The winner of Scotland and Austria will face Ireland on October 11th, with the prize being a place at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐅𝐈𝐑𝐌𝐄𝐃 | @FIFAWWC Qualifying Play-Off 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 or 🇦🇹 vs 🇮🇪

📆 Tuesday, October 11 𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙩 & 𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙘𝙝 𝙙𝙚𝙩𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨 𝙩𝙤 𝐛𝐞 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙛𝙞𝙧𝙢𝙚𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙙𝙪𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙚#COYGIG | #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/HXLTXl1uqa — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) September 9, 2022

World Cup qualifying.

Ireland have never qualified for a major tournament and haven’t been in a play-off situation since 2008, so the stakes couldn’t be higher.

The girls in green finished second in Group A of qualifying behind Sweden, who are currently ranked number three in the world.

A famous draw away to the Swedes in Gothenburg back in April was just one of a number of impressive results in the group, as Ireland ended with a record of five wins, two draws and one defeat.

Ireland impress in Group A.

That loss was a narrow one to Sweden in October of last year at Tallaght Stadium, the same venue at which Ireland defeated Georgia by an 11-0 scoreline just over a month later.

The Georgians then went down 9-0 in the reverse fixture, with a draw at home to Slovakia being the only other occasion that Ireland dropped points.

Ireland’s play-off berth was sealed with a 1-0 victory over Finland in Tallaght last week, before this week’s victory in Slovakia by the same scoreline sealed their place in round 2.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, irlwnt, Vera Pauw, womens world cup