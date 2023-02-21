Ireland v China: Kick-off time and how to watch on TV

Ireland v China: TV info.

Ireland take on China in an international friendly on Wednesday afternoon, and supporters here will be able to watch the match on TV.

With five months to go until their opening World Cup game against Australia in Sydney, Vera Pauw’s side will be put through their paces against fellow qualifiers China.

The Girls in Green have been training hard in the Marbella sun since the beginning of last week, and took part in a behind-closed-doors game against Germany on Friday.

Wednesday afternoon’s match provides the perfect opportunity to check in on the team’s form, as the clock ticks down towards the summer.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching Ireland v China on TV.

When does Ireland v China take place?

Ireland will play China at the Estadio Nuevo Mirador in Cadiz on Wednesday February 22nd, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm Irish time.

How can I watch the match on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on the RTE News Channel, which can be found by Virgin customers on channel 200, and Sky customers on 578.

What is at stake?

While the result is irrelevant, every match in a World Cup year should be used to build towards peaking just at the right time.

Pauw has brought a few new additions into her squad in the form of Aoife Mannion, Deborah-Anne De la Harpe and Marissa Sheva, all of whom will be looking to force their way onto the plane that departs for Australia in July.

The players that secured a historic first-ever World Cup qualification will also be on their toes, as nobody will want to make any mistakes that may affect their manager’s thinking.

After this, Ireland have two ‘send-off’ matches lined up for Tallaght Stadium, against Zambia on June 22nd and France on July 6th.

Their first-ever World Cup group stage campaign will then consist of matches against Austrailia in Sydney (July 20th), Canada in Perth (July 26th), and Nigeria in Brisbane (July 31st).

The full Ireland squad is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC)

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O’Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United), Deborah-Anne De La Harpe (Sydney FC)

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United)

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit)

