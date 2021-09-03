Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between the Republic of Ireland and Azerbaijan on Saturday.

Three days on from a heartbreaking defeat to Portugal, the Republic of Ireland face Azerbaijan and you will find all the information you need below, including the TV channel and kick-off time.

Ireland were minutes away from a famous victory in Faro, with John Egan’s first international goal giving them the lead before Cristiano Ronaldo’s late brace made it three defeats out of three for Stephen Kenny’s side in Uefa World Cup qualifying group A.

Despite the loss, Ireland put in their best performance of the Kenny era and there will be some confidence heading into a home qualifier in front of 25,000 supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about the match, including form, odds and TV channel details.

Who are Ireland playing against?

Ireland will be playing against Azerbaijan, with both countries level on zero points at the bottom of group A.

Azerbaijan are something of an unknown quantity as Ireland have never come up against them before but the home side will be clear favourites against the team that are ranked 112th in the world.

In the opposite dugout to Kenny will be Italian manager Gianni De Biasi, who led Albania to their first ever major tournament when they qualified for Euro 2016.

What is at stake?

With both teams rooted to the bottom of the group on zero points, chances of either of them qualifying for the World Cup in Qatar are slim.

However, after the performance in Portugal on Wednesday and other strong recent showings, it’s a chance for Kenny to further put his stamp on the team, and in front of a home crowd for the very first time.

A first competitive victory for Kenny would give a huge boost to the Irish football faithful and with Serbia and Luxembourg facing off at the exact same time, there is an opportunity to close the gap on the countries that are second and third in the table.

With another match to come against Serbia on Tuesday, six points over the next few days could just see the door to the World Cup creak open ever-so-slightly.

Aside from all that, the prospect of Kenny taking his project into the Euro 2024 qualifiers is very much dependent on results and performances from here on out.

What is Ireland’s form going into the game against Azerbaijan?

Kenny has been in charge for 14 matches and has won just once – a friendly against Andorra in June.

The manager’s tenure hit its nadir with a 1-0 home defeat to Luxembourg back in March but it has to be said that performances since then have improved.

Just days after that loss, Ireland drew 1-1 in Qatar, before the Andorra victory in June was followed up by a creditable 0-0 draw with Euro 2020 participants Hungary.

Gavin Bazunu‘s penalty save against Ronaldo in the first half on Wednesday could arguably be seen as the catalyst for a dogged performance which came so close to ending in victory.

What are the odds?

At the time of writing, Paddy Power has Ireland as strong favourites at 8/15 while Azerbaijan can be backed at 11/2.

The draw is listed at 14/5.

What TV channel is the Ireland v Azerbaijan match on?

The Ireland v Azerbaijan match will be shown live on terrestrial television in Ireland on Saturday, September 4th.

RTÉ 2 will broadcast the game, with coverage beginning at 4pm ahead of a 5pm kick-off. It will also be streamed on RTE Player.

The match will also be live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage beginning at 4.30pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: 2022 FIFA World Cup, azerbaijan, Ireland