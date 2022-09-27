Ireland v Armenia: Player ratings as Aviva Stadium witnesses it’s craziest-ever finish

Ireland v Armenia.

Ireland avoided relegation to League C of the Uefa Nations League, but threw away a two-goal lead against Armenia at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday night.

It what was surely the craziest finish to an Ireland match in years, Robbie Brady’s 90th minute penalty secured a 3-2 win for Stephen Kenny‘s side.

Ireland meltdown.

It was all looking so straightforward after a John Egan header and another Michael Obafemi wonder-strike had Ireland 2-0 up and sailing after 52 minutes.

However, that comfortable lead was wiped out in just 87 seconds after an Artak Dashyan goal was followed up by another an Eduard Spertsyan equaliser.

Dashyan and Hovhannes Hambardzumyan were then both sent off for Armenia in the dying minutes, amid protests over VAR decision on Ireland’s penalty.

Here are our player ratings from the game.

Gavin Bazunu – 6

Made a brilliant save on 70 minutes only to be beaten seconds later by Dashyan. The Southampton man barely had time to catch his breath before Spertsyan had the Irish net bulging again.

Dara O’Shea – 6.5

A solid presence again on the left side of the back three, and played the perfect pass for Michael Obafemi’s brilliant goal.

Could arguably have stuck a leg out to prevent the second goal.

Nathan Collins – 7

Showcased his tendency to maraud forward from the outset and fired the first shot of the game over the bar after five minutes.

Had another long range shot just before the hour mark and is looking like a natural on the right side of Ireland’s back three.

A man defying his tender years, but like his defensive colleagues, will be furious at the meltdown that led to the two-goal lead slipping away.

John Egan – 7

Scored his second goal of this international window – and first for Ireland at the Aviva – when he rose highest to head home Robbie Brady’s corner.

Manned the defence well, until the closing stages when it all fell apart.

Matt Doherty – 6.5

Showed some trickery to set up the Jason Knight shot just a minute before the opening goal, then ended the first half with Cruyff-turn on the edge of the Armenia box.

Was busy on the right flank throughout and had a couple of attempts at getting on the scoresheet.

Jayson Molumby – 6

The Waterford man is looking a real tenacious figure in the heart of Ireland’s midfield, but that edge led to a booking on the half hour mark.

Was lucky to escape a second yellow card early in the second half, when he was given a stern talking to by the referee. Subbed off by Conor Hourihane minutes later.

Jeff Hendrick – 6

Brought in to replace the suspended Josh Cullen and didn’t do much to suggest that he can work his way back into the team.

Had an attempt on goal from 25 yards.

Jason Knight – 6.5

Hit the shot that led to the corner, from which Ireland scored the opening goal of the game. Always looked to get forward to help out the forward.

Robbie Brady – 7.5

Showed why he’s back in the team, with his pinpoint delivery leading to missed chances for Obafemi and Egan, before his corner and Egan’s header made it third time lucky.

Took responsibility for the penalty to score his first Ireland goal since June 2019.

Troy Parrott – 6

Still not quite happening for the Dubliner in front of goal, even if there were more glimpses of an effective partnership with Obafemi.

Michael Obafemi – 7.5

Nathan Collins against Ukraine aside, the Swansea City man is competing in his own Ireland Goal of the Season competition.

The forward followed up his wonderstrike against Scotland in June with another superb effort here, with a glorious turn-and-shot into the bottom corner of the net.

Subs.

Conor Hourihane – 4

It was the Corkman’s wayward pass that found Spertsyan for Armenia’s second goal. A disappointing cameo from midfielder.

