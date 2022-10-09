Iker Casilas blames hack for deleted “coming out” tweet

Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol delete “coming out” tweets.

Iker Casillas and Carles Puyol have both come under fire for tweets they posted on Sunday afternoon, which appeared to suggest that they were coming out as gay.

First, Casillas posted the words “I hope you respect me: I’m gay. #happysunday” before Puyol responded with “It’s time to tell our story, Iker.”

Casillas and Puyol being “sarcastic”.

Both posts led to a wave of replies and quote tweets, many of which were homophobic in nature, before they were both deleted around an hour later, before Casillas shared the words: “Hacked account. Luckily everything in order. Apologies to all my followers. And of course, more apologies to the LGBT community.”

It has been suggested though, that the World Cup winners were both being “sarcastic” in response to rumours about Casillas’ dating life since he split from his wife Sara Carbonero last year.

The former goalkeeper had been linked with Spanish actress Alejandra Onieva and has also recently denied rumours that he is dating Shakira, the former girlfriend of his ex-Spain teammate Gerard Pique.

According to AS, Casillas and Puyol were just being sarcastic after the gossip on Casillas girlfriends. Ouch… https://t.co/JWwzbKTiGf — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) October 9, 2022

Posts were widely-shared.

Casillas shared screenshots of reports on his relationship with Shakira along with the words “Touch your nose. OMG [Oh My God],” with “touch your nose” being a Spanish expression that is used show shock and disbelief.

The words shared by Casillas and Puyol were welcomed in many quarters, with current Inter Miami coach Phil Neville being among the high-profile footballers who shared the posts.

Difficult environment.

Men’s football has long had a problem with homophobia, with only a few high-profile stars ever having revealed that they were gay.

Back in May, Jake Daniels of Blackpool became the first openly gay male professional footballer in the United Kingdom, less than a year after Josh Cavallo of Adelaide United revealed that he was gay.

