Ian Wright responds to Graeme Souness comments on Paul Pogba.

Ian Wright has hit out at his ITV colleague Graeme Souness over his continued criticism of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba provided four assists in his side’s 5-1 victory over Leeds United on Saturday, becoming only the seventh player to do so in Premier League history to do so, but his performance wasn’t enough to convince long-time critic Souness.

Graeme Souness continues to criticise Pogba.

The Scot appeared on Sky Sports Super Sunday and said “we expect that from a £100 million pound man,” declaring that Mason Greenwood was actually Man United’s star man in the emphatic victory.

The comment has left football fans and Souness’ media colleagues wondering what exactly Pogba has to do to prove his worth and Wright feels that Souness simply can’t help himself when it comes to criticising the Frenchman.

Souness 🗣 "For me, the star of the show was Greenwood." Micah 🗣 "Pogba's had four assists." Souness 🗣 "We expect that from a 100 million pound man."@MicahRichards not allowing Graeme Souness to forget Paul Pogba's performance against Leeds United pic.twitter.com/IvRPkHo6ir — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 15, 2021

Ian Wright: “Souness can’t contain himself.”

“Graeme Souness cannot contain himself,” the ex-Arsenal said in the latest episode of his podcast Wrighty’s House. “For him to say ‘why can’t Pogba do that every week?’ No one can do that every week.

“But at the same time, you watch Pogba on a weekly basis, he does enough, for me, in every game to influence a game majorly.

“He was just roaming. Go and play. He’s in his sixth season. Let’s be totally honest, I don’t think I’ve seen him that good.”

During the same conversation, Wright, who worked with Souness for ITV at Euro 2020, said: “I believe that Pogba, if that’s his level, then Old Trafford is in for a treat.”

New episode on @ringer FC!@IanWright0 is joined by @Okwonga and making her debut @FloydTweet! – The joy of fans being back

– Flowers for Pogba and Chalobah

– Looking ahead to Arsenal v Chelsea

– Remembering Gerd Müller

– and more.https://t.co/lNrMcUbK8U pic.twitter.com/INcwBgxAMP — Wrighty's House (@WrightysHouse) August 18, 2021

Pogba linked with move away.

For a large proportion of his Man United career, Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford.

The 28-year-old’s contract expires next summer and recent reports suggest that the club are planning to offer him a new one which, if signed and honoured, would mean that Pogba will remain at the club well into his 30s.

Conflicting reports though, have stated that Paris Saint-Germain are willing to sign Pogba on a free transfer when his contract expires next summer while offering him a huge salary, much like they have done with Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and Gianluigi Donnarumma this summer.

With United having started the season so well and Pogba seemingly enjoying himself as part of an improved squad, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to end the saga once and for all.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Graeme Souness, ian wright, Paul Pogba