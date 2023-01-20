Ian Wright on the Evan Ferguson trait that impresses him the most

Ian Wright full of praise for Evan Ferguson.

Ian Wright has praised the aggression shown by Evan Ferguson in recent Premier League games, while hailing the young Irish forward as an all-rounder.

Ferguson has been a revelation for Brighton in recent weeks, scoring two goals and providing two assists in three Premier League appearances since New Year’s Eve.

Naturally, the 18-year-old’s form has Irish football fans fairly excited, but Wright is one of those across the water who is also recognising the talents of a player who could have a big future.

Ian Wright on Evan Ferguson.

“I watched him against Everton, he scored against Arsenal,” said the BBC pundit, in a brilliant interview on an episode of Second Captains. “What happens when you see a striker like that, it does make you think ‘yes… old-school centre-forward,’ but what I liked about him is that he’s aggressive.

“Against Everton, he was having it with [James] Tarkowski and with [Conor] Coady and I liked that straight off the bat. He smashed someone off the ball, he linked the play really well, he made a great move for his goal and the other goal.”

Two goals and two assists from Evan Ferguson since New Year's Eve 🇮🇪⚽️🔥 Another promising performance from the 18-year-old against Liverpool today. Not always perfect but wow does he panic defenders with his movement, pace and power!#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/mbDmHOKAxZ — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) January 14, 2023

Another option.

While Brighton have impressed with their free-flowing football this season, Wright feels that the presence of Ferguson provides them with another option, should they need it.

“I hope that he gets to play regularly and Brighton start playing to his strengths and get him involved more,” he adds. “I’d get the ball into him as soon as possible through those lines, because he links the play very well, he’s got very intelligent movement in that last third, and he wants to get into the box.

“That’s what I would do. You look at him – he’s good in the air, he’s good on the floor, he make good movement in the box, so he’s somebody who has got all the attributes.

“Now how can we get it to him quicker? I’m not saying Brighton have to launch it but they’ve got another option now if he’s playing.

“They could play it through like we saw them do to Liverpool the other day, cut them to pieces, or they can go direct, get it into him, he can link play, people can go beyond him.

“They could do so many things with a striker who has got the capabilities that he’s got. He’s got everything. He’s got the size, he’s got the touch, he’s got the shooting power, he’s got the movement in the box.”

Ian Wright.

Ireland fans, and likely Brighton ones as well, will hope that Ferguson gets another run-out when the Seagulls travel to Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

The full Second Captains interview with Ian Wright is well worth a listen, as he delves into his football upbringing in London, his prime as a footballer and gives his take on the Premier League title race.

